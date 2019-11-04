MetaTrader 5 Build 1700: Synthetic Instruments, Shared Projects and MQL5 Cloud Protector - page 4
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You do realise that we are talking about the new MT5 "Synthetic Instruments" that were just released in these latest builds and not "custom" user adaptations, do you not?
It's the same thing.
You still have Bid Ask and OHLC or is it something entirely different ?
I Havent used synthetic symbols but i can imagine its the same.
I Havent used synthetic symbols but i can imagine its the same.
No it is not the same thing. Your response was to fact that I stated that the swithcing of the High/Low is not under user control (when using the MT5 Synthetic Instruments). It is not about 3rd party or user implementations prior to this!
Try it out first so you can understand the differences!
Thank you for this pedantry, which has failed to address my original question.
Regardless of correct terminology, as stated, in order to arrive at a correctly formed composite chart, the components of the calculation with negative exponents require their high/low values swapping.
When I've ported my code to MT5, I'll show you the difference between doing so, and not doing so.
No it is not the same thing. Your response was to fact that I stated that the swithcing of the High/Low is not under user control (when using the MT5 Synthetic Instruments). It is not about 3rd party or user implementations prior to this!
Try it out first so you can understand the differences!
Of course you first copy it and then you can do whatever you desire to it.
To the copy that is.
But i do feel that this discussion is a waste of time so i will simply say, yes you are right.I'm just happy that all of my trades are positive right now.
Of course you first copy it and then you can do whatever you desire to it.
To the copy that is.
But i do feel that this discussion is a waste of time so i will simply say, yes you are right.I'm just happy that all of my trades are positive right now.
I would suggest you first try using "Synthetic instruments" before commenting further otherwise you will in fact just be adding to the confusion and not really contributing to the discussion and just wasting our time.
On a side note, I have been playing around with the "Synthetics" but am having trouble when it comes to symbols that don't fit the classical name format.
For example, when trying to create a "USD/EUR" synthetic, it will not accept the formula "1/EURUSD.m" reporting a "unknown parse error", even though the broker's symbol is in fact "EURUSD.m" and it even prompts that in the context "intelisense" pop-up.
It will however accept "1/EURUSD", but then will not be able to generate the data complaining that it cannot find the specified symbol.
I'm assuming this to be either a bug or an incorrect implementation on my part.
Can anyone else confirm this odd behavior or correct me if I'm wrong?
EDIT: I also tried using quotes ' 1/"EURUSD.m" ' which it then accepts, but still fails to acquire (because it truncates after the "."):
EDIT2: I was finally able to accomplish it by using an extra "." as follows ' 1/"EURUSD.m." ' . This is however very odd and probably an implementation bug.
Now that I have finally been able to generate a USD/EUR Synthetic Symbol for the testing, I can confirm that there are even more problems than the High/Low swapping problem.
As an example, an EURUSD M1 Bar at 2017.10.23 00:00 with the bar values O:1.17654 H:1.17678 L:1.17637 C:1.17642, which should, in theory, generate a USD/EUR of O:0.84995 H:0.85007 L:0.84978 C:0.85004.
However, what is being generated is: O:0.84995 H:0.85004 L:0.84995 C:0.85004. The High and Low values are just completely wrong (never mind the swapping problem). Only the Open and Close values are correct and the High/Low are just based on the Open and Close only.
Looks like there are still many bugs to fix (currently using Build 1711).
Now that I have finally been able to generate a USD/EUR Synthetic Symbol for the testing, I can confirm that there are even more problems than the High/Low swapping problem.
As an example, an EURUSD M1 Bar at 2017.10.23 00:00 with the bar values O:1.17654 H:1.17678 L:1.17637 C:1.17642, which should, in theory, generate a USD/EUR of O:0.84995 H:0.85007 L:0.84978 C:0.85004.
However, what is being generated is: O:0.84995 H:0.85004 L:0.84995 C:0.85004. The High and Low values are just completely wrong (never mind the swapping problem). Only the Open and Close values are correct and the High/Low are just based on the Open and Close only.
Looks like there are still many bugs to fix (currently using Build 1711).
There is a build 1712. Release planned Thursday.
Lets see if that corrects the issue, but the issues are all probably being discussed in the russion thread.
Do they check this one as well?