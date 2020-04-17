Creating a custom symbol using synthetic formula from two other custom symbols
Hi everyone,
I searched around but couldn't find anything that answers my question, so appreciate if anyone can help me with this problem.
I have created two custom symbols for Brent Oil and WTI oil by adding 1M bars. Now I'm trying to create another custom symbol by dividing Brent over WTI.
Here is what i have so far:
as you can see I have the synthetic formula set to: "Brent-Oil"/"WTI-Oil", but when I request bars, it does not return any.
am I doing something wrong? is it possible to use synthetic formula of other custom symbols to create a new symbol? if so how should i do it.
many thanks
Hi Amir
You can add money to money, indices to indices, like you add pounds to kg or inches to cm (after converting them).
But you cannot divide money by money: it is meaningless as commodity.
You cannot multiply 2 kg of potatoes in 5 kg of tomatoes! What will you get! 2*5 kg^2 of potoates tomatoes = 10 kg^2. Could you interpret that, wheras you have just 2+5 kg of vegetables.
Dividing Btent on WTI will give you a ratio without dimension, a coefficient, which is not tradable since it has no unit.
But you can define Brent-Oil/6+WTI-Oil/2.
Or you need to develop a new indicator that calculate that coefficients alpha and beta and use it in an equation.
alpha Brent-Oil + beta WTI-Oil where "alpha = Brent-Oil/WTI-Oil" and beta = 1- alpha.
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Hi everyone,
I searched around but couldn't find anything that answers my question, so appreciate if anyone can help me with this problem.
I have created two custom symbols for Brent Oil and WTI oil by adding 1M bars. Now I'm trying to create another custom symbol by dividing Brent over WTI.
Here is what i have so far:
as you can see I have the synthetic formula set to: "Brent-Oil"/"WTI-Oil", but when I request bars, it does not return any.
am I doing something wrong? is it possible to use synthetic formula of other custom symbols to create a new symbol? if so how should i do it.
many thanks