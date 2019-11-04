MetaTrader 5 Build 1700: Synthetic Instruments, Shared Projects and MQL5 Cloud Protector - page 2
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Unfortunatelly we can't transfer old commits to the new storage. All your commits in the old storage which will be available a long time. In the new storage we take effort to the shared projects as like github.
Thank you!
Interesting discussion is going on right now on the rus thread here - with participation of MetaQuotes, related to the latest builds of Metatrader 5.
We can participate in the discussion as well using online translator:
write the text in English on the russian thread:
and select rus language to translate:
There is really interesting discussion related to new features of new builds and more and more.
For information.
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PS. This is interesting for coders because new builds are coming based on fixing and improving requests inc new features for example.
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Бета-версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 1700: Проекты в MetaEditor и синтетические инструменты
Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.12.15 20:43
We released beta version of Metatrader 5 with 1709 build.
There are some improvements in work with synthetic instruments and implemented the connection to public projects:
One question please regarding synthetic instruments - for those calculations involving negative weightings (such as is required to invert EURUSD in the calculation of USDX), it is also required to swap the candle high/low values as part of the calculation, in order to calculate correctly formed candles. Failure to do so results in many candles have very long wicks, which are not representative of the correct value.
Can you please indicate if the synthetic calculation will take this into account?
Many thanks
One question please regarding synthetic instruments - for those calculations involving negative weightings (such as is required to invert EURUSD in the calculation of USDX), it is also required to swap the candle high/low values as part of the calculation, in order to calculate correctly formed candles. Failure to do so results in many candles have very long wicks, which are not representative of the correct value.
Can you please indicate if the synthetic calculation will take this into account?
Please show your formula. AFAIK, there are not negative weights in USDX, and inverted symbols such as USDEUR is represented as 1/EURUSD.
Yes, that has been possible since "Custom Symbols" was officially introduced!
Please show your formula. AFAIK, there are not negative weights in USDX, and inverted symbols such as USDEUR is represented as 1/EURUSD.
Taken from the first post of the thread:
Negative weights. In any case, using 1/EURUSD or negative weights is tangential to the issue of having to swap the candle high/low values to achieve the correct result.
I'm going to go ahead and assume it isn't possible when describing a formula in this manner, and stick with my custom index calculation routines.
Taken from the first post of the thread:
Negative weights. In any case, using 1/EURUSD or negative weights is tangential to the issue of having to swap the candle high/low values to achieve the correct result.
I'm going to go ahead and assume it isn't possible when describing a formula in this manner, and stick with my custom index calculation routines.
Taken from the first post of the thread:
Negative weights. In any case, using 1/EURUSD or negative weights is tangential to the issue of having to swap the candle high/low values to achieve the correct result.
I'm going to go ahead and assume it isn't possible when describing a formula in this manner, and stick with my custom index calculation routines.
It's negative exponent, not negative weights.
Is : 1 / EURUSD_ASK0.576