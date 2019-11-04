MetaTrader 5 Build 1700: Synthetic Instruments, Shared Projects and MQL5 Cloud Protector - page 2

New comment
 
Aleksey Pak:

Unfortunatelly we can't transfer old commits to the new storage. All your commits in the old storage which will be available a long time. In the new storage we take effort to the shared projects as like github.


Thank you!

 

Interesting discussion is going on right now on the rus thread here - with participation of MetaQuotes, related to the latest builds of Metatrader 5.
We can participate in the discussion as well using online translator:

write the text in English on the russian thread:


and select rus language to translate:


There is really interesting discussion related to new features of new builds and more and more.

For information.

---------------- 

PS. This is interesting for coders because new builds are coming based on fixing and improving requests inc new features for example.

 

One question please regarding synthetic instruments - for those calculations involving negative weightings (such as is required to invert EURUSD in the calculation of USDX), it is also required to swap the candle high/low values as part of the calculation, in order to calculate correctly formed candles. Failure to do so results in many candles have very long wicks, which are not representative of the correct value.

Can you please indicate if the synthetic calculation will take this into account?

Many thanks

 
Hoodlum:

One question please regarding synthetic instruments - for those calculations involving negative weightings (such as is required to invert EURUSD in the calculation of USDX), it is also required to swap the candle high/low values as part of the calculation, in order to calculate correctly formed candles. Failure to do so results in many candles have very long wicks, which are not representative of the correct value.

Can you please indicate if the synthetic calculation will take this into account?

Please show your formula. AFAIK, there are not negative weights in USDX, and inverted symbols such as USDEUR is represented as 1/EURUSD.

 
Hello
Is it possible to backtest in custom symbol ?
[Deleted]  
Nguyen Nga: Is it possible to backtest in custom symbol ?

Yes, that has been possible since "Custom Symbols" was officially introduced!

New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1640: Creating and testing custom symbols
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1640: Creating and testing custom symbols
  • 2017.07.19
  • www.mql5.com
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1640: Creating and testing custom symbols MetaTrader 5 platform update is to be released on July 21, 2017...
 
Stanislav Korotky:

Please show your formula. AFAIK, there are not negative weights in USDX, and inverted symbols such as USDEUR is represented as 1/EURUSD.


Taken from the first post of the thread:

50.14348112 * pow(ask(EURUSD),-0.576) * pow(USDJPY,0.136) * pow(ask(GBPUSD),-0.119) * pow(USDCAD,0.091) * pow(USDSEK,0.042) * pow(USDCHF,0.036)

Negative weights. In any case, using 1/EURUSD or negative weights is tangential to the issue of having to swap the candle high/low values to achieve the correct result.

I'm going to go ahead and assume it isn't possible when describing a formula in this manner, and stick with my custom index calculation routines.

 
Hoodlum:

Taken from the first post of the thread:

Negative weights. In any case, using 1/EURUSD or negative weights is tangential to the issue of having to swap the candle high/low values to achieve the correct result.

I'm going to go ahead and assume it isn't possible when describing a formula in this manner, and stick with my custom index calculation routines.

This is not negative weights.
 
Hoodlum:

Taken from the first post of the thread:

Negative weights. In any case, using 1/EURUSD or negative weights is tangential to the issue of having to swap the candle high/low values to achieve the correct result.

I'm going to go ahead and assume it isn't possible when describing a formula in this manner, and stick with my custom index calculation routines.

It's negative exponent, not negative weights.

pow(ask(EURUSD),-0.576)

Is  : 1 / EURUSD_ASK0.576 

1234567
New comment