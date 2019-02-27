To Moderators and Admin: Problem with SPAM in Private Messages
Can anything be done about the constant SPAM messages arriving in PM Inbox?
Can't it be imposed that new users cannot PM users until a certain number of minimum public posts has been accumulated, as is done on so many other forum websites?
Yes, I know I can set it it "Friends Only", but that defeats the purpose of receiving PM's from others.
A "complain" button on private messages would also be useful!
I know I could ask ServiceDesk, but they rarely respond and if it were coming from the moderators and/or admin, it might have more impact on them to change the policy.
The following is an example that has been SPAMed constantly over several months, always from different users:
I too recieve on a regular basis the exact same spam.
I agree. Complain button would be nice. And indeed friends only setting is not really an option.
Thank you! Unfortunately, that does not solve the problem, because they just create new profiles and repeat the process (see below).
Can you maybe pressure MetaQuotes or the website developers/admins to impose some kind of restrictions, such as minimum number of posts or minimum rating before users are allowed to sent PM's (like they do on other websites)?
Thank you! Unfortunately, that does not solve the problem, because they just create new profiles and repeat the process.
Can you maybe pressure MetaQuotes or the website developers/admins to impose some kind of restrictions, such as minimum number of posts or minimum rating before users are allowed to sent PM's (like they do on other websites)?
Yes, it may be good idea.
I will sent the link to this thread to them using service desk for their consideration.
I don't think that making a minimum number of posts as a requirement for sending PM is a good idea - ask yourself what will happen to some completely OK PMs (and they are a lot) from people that do not want to post on the forum since mql5 forum is not a forex forum in its classical sense
Just make the mandatory pause in PM sending some bigger number (5 minutes, for example) and that will discourage them at the start. After that moderators have tools that can certainly filter those cases out
I somewhat disagree, because I don't really understand this "other scenario" you are describing. Why would users just have profiles merely for PM, when there are plenty of better Private Messaging systems around?
Besides, the "pause" will be easily circumvented by having multiple "fake" accounts and doing a round-robin SPAM attack.
PS! Just received yet another SPAM PM while I was writing this!
I somewhat disagree, because I don't really understand this "other scenario" you are describing. Why would users just have profiles merely for PM, when there are plenty of better Private Messaging systems around?
Besides, the "pause" will be easily circumvented by having multiple "fake" accounts and doing a round-robin SPAM attack.
PS! Just received yet another SPAM PM while I was writing this!
@Mladen Rakic Does have a point. Think about all users who just use mql5 for the market, signals, vps and so on, but rarely if ever post on the forum.
A throttle limit would be one of the tools necessary. For now it seems possible the send i don't know how many pm's in very short time, no human would do.
Anyways, something has to happen because just banning these accounts does not have any effect. The spammers only send once per account so they obviously have written off the account already after spamming and still have launched a successful campaign considering the spam send is still sitting happily in everybody's inbox.
@Mladen Rakic Does have a point. Think about all users who just use mql5 for the market, signals, vps and so on, but rarely if ever post on the forum.
A throttle limit would be one of the tools necessary. For now it seems possible the send i don't know how many pm's in very short time, no human would do.
Anyways, something has to happen because just banning these accounts does not have any effect. The spammers only send once per account so they obviously have written off the account already after spamming and still have launched a successful campaign considering the spam send is still sitting happily in everybody's inbox.
But even those users build up a "rating" because of the use of those services, so if the condition were instead rating and not minimum posts, then those users would still be safe-guarded.
Agree, but the rating system is also being abused. Once posted on the forum one gets bombarded with friend requests from total strangers trying to boost their rating, promote their signals or products. Less annoying, but still annoying. I am almost sure there is some automated tool for this floating around on the darker sections on the web.
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Can anything be done about the constant SPAM messages arriving in PM Inbox?
Can't it be imposed that new users cannot PM users until a certain number of minimum public posts has been accumulated, as is done on so many other forum websites?
Yes, I know I can set it it "Friends Only", but that defeats the purpose of receiving PM's from others.
A "complain" button on private messages would also be useful!
I know I could ask ServiceDesk, but they rarely respond and if it were coming from the moderators and/or admin, it might have more impact on them to change the policy.
The following is an example that has been SPAMed constantly over several months, always from different users:
Hello,fmic
I have this ea and 、SFE Price Action、Star scalper、Yans、Bober Real EA、EA DeviLe BO、Night Trader EURUSD...more than 30 eas.just 10$ for one.
My skype:?????????
E-mail:???????@hotmail.com
If you are interested in it, please contact us for a trial or buy it
EDIT: Just for today, I have already received 3 SPAM messages (exactly the same) from the same user. They are not even intelligent enough to not repeat the messages and call attention to themselves.