How can we decline to see repeat promotions?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I like to see promotions of new products but apparently people can post the same promotion almost daily and that gets to be annoying. I think there should be a way that we can click on a button that says "Don't show me this again" that would apply just to that specific promotion and not everything from that seller.
If the sellers can target new people they wil get more for their effort and also guys like me will pay more attention to the promotions that come into my box.
Just a suggestion for MQL5.com