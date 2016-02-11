How can we decline to see repeat promotions?

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I like to see promotions of new products but apparently people can post the same promotion almost daily and that gets to be annoying.  I think there should be a way that we can click on a button that says "Don't show me this again" that would apply just to that specific promotion and not everything from that seller.

   If the sellers can target new people they wil get more for their effort and also guys like me will pay more attention to the promotions that come into my box.

   Just a suggestion for MQL5.com

 
that's not possible..
 

try this disables all news contact ...

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