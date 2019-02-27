To Moderators and Admin: Problem with SPAM in Private Messages - page 3
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i have suggested a captcha upon registration because it seems to be too easy for them to register 5 accounts in two hrs.
Also i suggested a Http:// and Https:// and www. filter to block topics with an URL in the topic title because this would get rid of lot of the spam on the forum.
Great idea! The well known, simple mouse based captcha (see below) for PMs and Forum posts, for users with low ratings, would also stop Automatic SPAM on both and only be a minor inconvenience for those users.
EDIT: Could you and other moderators push for this please? I believe this simple mouse-click captcha (on Posts and PMs) will do the most good against SPAM, with the least amount of inconvenience to the valid users!
I doubt that this helps against the recent private-spam as I got the impression that a 'not-a-robot' wants me to buy his scalper.
It is not a "human" posting them, because it is a message being sent out in large numbers and repeated many times from different "fake" users. If you have a look at the screen-shot I posted, it has been coming in for a long time!
Great idea! The well known, simple mouse based captcha (see below) for PMs and Forum posts, for users with low ratings, would also stop Automatic SPAM on both and only be a minor inconvenience for those users.
EDIT: Could you and other moderators push for this please? I believe this simple mouse-click captcha (on Posts and PMs) will do the most good against SPAM, with the least amount of inconvenience to the valid users!
THIS is a user forum not metaquotes!!!
lol jk
In case you missed the topic's title, the thread is addressed to Moderators and Admin (and users), and not to MetaQuotes.
For MetaQuotes, I used the Service Desk (Ticket #1876940) and supplied them a link to the topic!
In case you missed the topic's title, the thread is addressed to Moderators and Admin (and users), and not to MetaQuotes.
For MetaQuotes, I used the Service Desk (Ticket #1876940) and supplied them a link to the topic!
...and you missed "lol jk"
I agree MetaQuotes needs to add some restriction to new user accounts as most of the spam comes from very new signups. At least force users to wait one or two days before posting, and give us a 'complain' link to flag anyone sending spam through their account.
How do I report spammers? - MT4 - General - MQL5 programming forum
Just received the following response from the Service Desk: