Incorrect profit calculation in Strategy Tester
AccountCurrency? Hedge or Netting?
md42: own I get (1.44403 - 1.43611) * 3.84 * 100,000 = 3041.28.The pair is EURUSD. Your calculation is only valid if your account currency is USD.
William Roeder #:Why does the terminal print 34 pips for JPY pairs instead of 340 for other pairs? 🤔 I wish I had the same number size to be able to compare all pairs... otherwise a 10.000 of balance becomes 10340 for 21 pairs while 10.034 for the 7 JPY pairs 🆘
The pair is EURUSD. Your calculation is only valid if your account currency is USD.
The pair is EURUSD. Your calculation is only valid if your account currency is USD.
Milko Vivaldi #: I wish I had the same number size to be able to compare all pairs..
The definition of PIP depends on the pair.
PIP, Point, or Tick are all different in general.
Ticks, PIPs or points in the GUI. Make up your mind. - MQL4 programming forum #1 (2014)
Unless you manually adjust your SL/TP for each separate symbol, using Point means code breaks on 4 digit brokers, exotics (e.g. USDZAR where spread is over 500 points), and metals. Compute what a PIP is and use it, not points.
How to manage JPY pairs with parameters? - MQL4 programming forum (2017)
Slippage defined in index points - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum (2018)
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