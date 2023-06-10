what's "profit in pips for faster calculations" on strategy tester in MT5?
MetaTrader 5 Help → Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots → Strategy Testing → Choosing Testing Parameters
Profit calculation in pips can speed up the testing process while there is no need to recalculate profit to deposit currency using conversion rates (and thus there is no need to download the appropriate price history). Swap and commission calculations are eliminated in this mode.
Please note that margin control is not performed in this mode. You should only use it for quick and rough strategy estimation and then check the obtained results using more accurate modes.
0.12 is 12 PIPs on JPY pairs.
Is it more accurate way of calculating profit?
I see a big difference in result between when I check the option and when I don't check the option.