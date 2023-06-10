what's "profit in pips for faster calculations" on strategy tester in MT5?

what's "profit in pips for faster calculations" on strategy tester in MT5?  

Is it more accurate way of calculating profit? 
I see a big difference in result   between when I check the option and when  I don't check the option.



 

this is a very good question. I experience the same.

Is there anybody there to answer?

 
MetaTrader 5 Help → Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots → Strategy Testing  → Choosing Testing Parameters 

Profit calculation in pips

Profit calculation in pips can speed up the testing process while there is no need to recalculate profit to deposit currency using conversion rates (and thus there is no need to download the appropriate price history). Swap and commission calculations are eliminated in this mode.

Please note that margin control is not performed in this mode. You should only use it for quick and rough strategy estimation and then check the obtained results using more accurate modes.

I noted a problem when symbol has JPY because ex. 12 pips it prints 0.12 so if I have 10k of capital the result is wrong 
 
0.12 is 12 PIPs on JPY pairs.

 
Yes I know but my ea get 540 pips on EURUSD indeed capital 10k becomes 10540 while on USDJPY (where get 399 pips) capital becomes 10039,9 because of the terminal prints the pips 10 times less (as you wrote). 
Reading the MT report isn’t equal between these 2 backtest (profit factor and all other performances).
How can i balance all pairs? I tried to play with the size but still failed 🤷‍♂️
 
I solved, put always size = 0.1 (JPY and others currencies) in this way I have 12 when get12 pips :-)

 
Is there code mql5 to check “pips calculation mode”?
 
Is there code mql5 to check “pips calculation mode”?
I do not know sorry ...
