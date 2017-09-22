extend date/time on MT4
In English please. The time scale is calculated automatically by the terminal, depending on the TimeFrame and the section shown in the chart. I do not know what exactly you are looking for, but it may be useful to disable the Shift button, as shown in the image.
Regards-
Settepixel: Ciao, voglio estendere il tempo / la data a futuro on horizontal axis as image above. Is it possible? ThanksWhy did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
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Can't be done. To do that
- Assumes every bar every exists. What if there are no ticks during a
specific candle period? There can be minutes between ticks during the Asian
session, think M1 chart.
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No candle if open = close ? - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
- There can be days between ticks, think weekend, market holiday (country and broker specific.)
- requires knowledge of when your broker stops and starts (not necessary the same as the market.)
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Ciao, voglio estendere il tempo / la data a futuro on horizontal axis as image above. Is it possible? Thanks