PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT) - which currency?

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[Deleted]  

Hello, just a quick question:

In which currency is the profit returned when calling PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT)?
Is it the currency of the user account or is it the quote currency?

I could not find the answer in the documentation, so maybe it would be nice to add it.

Greetings

Christian

 
Christian Peters:

Hello, just a quick question:

In which currency is the profit returned when calling PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT)?
Is it the currency of the user account or is it the quote currency?

I could not find the answer in the documentation, so maybe it would be nice to add it.

Greetings

Christian

The answer is available, but .. Read carefuly again:
The function returns the requested property of an open position, pre-selected usingPositionGetSymbo
.
.
~ Symbol = Currency ~

[Deleted]  
Mohammad Soubra:
The answer is available, but .. Read carefuly again:
The function returns the requested property of an open position, pre-selected usingPositionGetSymbo
.
.
~ Symbol = Currency ~

Thank you very much. This would mean that OrderCalcProfit is actually the better choice if one is interested in a preliminary evaluation of the profit of a trade operation in the account currency.
 
Christian Peters:
Thank you very much. This would mean that OrderCalcProfit is actually the better choice if one is interested in a preliminary evaluation of the profit of a trade operation in the account currency.
Of course
 
Christian Peters:

In which currency is the profit returned when calling PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT)?

Is it the currency of the user account or is it the quote currency?

I could not find the answer in the documentation, so maybe it would be nice to add it.

The profit is specified in the account currency.

[Deleted]  
Two people saying two different things. Can someone clarify?


@Moderators: What about just adding it to the documentation right here
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/tradingconstants/positionproperties#enum_position_property_double

to avoid the confusion?

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Trade Constants / Position Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Trade Constants / Position Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Trade Constants / Position Properties - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
Christian Peters:
Two people saying two different things. Can someone clarify?


@Moderators: What about just adding it to the documentation right here
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/tradingconstants/positionproperties#enum_position_property_double

to avoid the confusion?

Who said different things ? Stanislav answered you

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT) - which currency?

Stanislav Korotky, 2017.09.19 11:44

The profit is specified in the account currency.

For change/update in the documentation you need to ask to Metaquotes ServiceDesk.
[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:

Who said different things ? Stanislav answered you

For change/update in the documentation you need to ask to Metaquotes ServiceDesk.

Yes, but Stanislav said it is the account currency and Mohammad said it is the currency of the symbol.

 
Christian Peters:

Yes, but Stanislav said it is the account currency and Mohammad said it is the currency of the symbol.

currency of the symbol ? it's meaningless.

Mohammad is a nice guy but I would not rely on his answers.

[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:

currency of the symbol ? it's meaningless.

Mohammad is a nice guy but I would not rely on his answers.


Alright, just tested it quickly and it seems Stanislav is right indeed.

All of you thank you for your answers.

 
Christian Peters:

Alright, just tested it quickly and it seems Stanislav is right indeed.

All of you thank you for your answers.

I would suggest you to test before asking next time
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