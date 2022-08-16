PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT) - which currency?
Hello, just a quick question:
In which currency is the profit returned when calling PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT)?
Is it the currency of the user account or is it the quote currency?
I could not find the answer in the documentation, so maybe it would be nice to add it.
Greetings
Christian
The answer is available, but .. Read carefuly again:
Thank you very much. This would mean that OrderCalcProfit is actually the better choice if one is interested in a preliminary evaluation of the profit of a trade operation in the account currency.
In which currency is the profit returned when calling PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT)?
Is it the currency of the user account or is it the quote currency?
I could not find the answer in the documentation, so maybe it would be nice to add it.
The profit is specified in the account currency.
@Moderators: What about just adding it to the documentation right here
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/tradingconstants/positionproperties#enum_position_property_double
to avoid the confusion?
- www.mql5.com
Two people saying two different things. Can someone clarify?
@Moderators: What about just adding it to the documentation right here
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/tradingconstants/positionproperties#enum_position_property_double
to avoid the confusion?
Who said different things ? Stanislav answered you
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PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT) - which currency?
Stanislav Korotky, 2017.09.19 11:44
The profit is specified in the account currency.
Who said different things ? Stanislav answered you
Yes, but Stanislav said it is the account currency and Mohammad said it is the currency of the symbol.
Yes, but Stanislav said it is the account currency and Mohammad said it is the currency of the symbol.
currency of the symbol ? it's meaningless.
Mohammad is a nice guy but I would not rely on his answers.
currency of the symbol ? it's meaningless.
Mohammad is a nice guy but I would not rely on his answers.
Alright, just tested it quickly and it seems Stanislav is right indeed.
All of you thank you for your answers.
Alright, just tested it quickly and it seems Stanislav is right indeed.
All of you thank you for your answers.
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Hello, just a quick question:
In which currency is the profit returned when calling PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PROFIT)?
Is it the currency of the user account or is it the quote currency?
I could not find the answer in the documentation, so maybe it would be nice to add it.
Greetings
Christian