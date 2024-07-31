Problem about Cloud "not connected"
- MetaTester 5 Agents Manager + Windows 11
- Errors, bugs, questions
- MQL5 Cloud Network launched
It is difficult to help you with such little information. Have a look at the log files for message as to why!
Post them here or some screen shots that might help us identify the problem!
It is difficult to help you with such little information. Have a look at the log files for message as to why!
Post them here or some screen shots that might help us identify the problem!
which log files do you need? some special ones from the MetaTester or the ones from microsoft?
To provide you with some more informations
Windows 10 Home
CPU: Intel Celeron N2830
RAM: 4GB
Notebook: Lenove G30-50
Connection via Glassfibre 200Mbit/s Down 100Mbit/s Up (A really good ping I think)
Router: Fritz!Box 7490
The Ports of the MetaTester were set to 2000&2001 but I'm not sure if I need to open those ports on my Router or not.
No idea about - it is your case or not but if Windows on your laptop is 32-bit so the Cloud will not work, for example:
- Tester agents/Remote agents/MQL5 Cloud Network agents/MetaTester 5 Agents Manager are no longer available for use in the 32-bit terminals: they can work only in the 64-bit systems: read more here
- Prohibition for using testing agents working on virtual OS in MQL5.Cloud - read more here
- cloud.mql5.com
Microsoft??? You said you could not connect to the Cloud! I assumed MQL5 Cloud?
Or is you definition of "Cloud" something completely different?
That is why I say your information is lacking. Please be very specific and with as much detail as possible of what exactly were your steps and what the problem is. Use screen-shots!
To provide you with some more informations
Windows 10 Home
CPU: Intel Celeron N2830
RAM: 4GB
Notebook: Lenove G30-50
Connection via Glassfibre 200Mbit/s Down 100Mbit/s Up (A really good ping I think)
Router: Fritz!Box 7490
The Ports of the MetaTester were set to 2000&2001 but I'm not sure if I need to open those ports on my Router or not.
I don't think those specs are enough to reach the minimum PR of 100 for it to be able to participate in the MQL5 Cloud!
oh so I need at least 100 PR to participate. And with Cloud I mean cloud as if "Cloud" written inside the programm. So as you can see in the screenshot it won't connect to the cloud. Might be a very poor translation into German so I can't tell you for sure what it might be.
No idea about - it is your case or not but if Windows on your laptop is 32-bit so the Cloud will not work, for example:
- Tester agents/Remote agents/MQL5 Cloud Network agents/MetaTester 5 Agents Manager are no longer available for use in the 32-bit terminals: they can work only in the 64-bit systems: read more here
- Prohibition for using testing agents working on virtual OS in MQL5.Cloud - read more here
it is Windows 10 Home 64 Bit
it is Windows 10 Home 64 Bit
Do you logged in to MQL5 in the terminal?
Do you logged in to MQL5 in the terminal?
what terminal? I've only installed the MetaTester 5 clients because I thought that's all you need to do. And of course I've added username and it is listed in my webinterface.
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