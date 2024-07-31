Problem about Cloud "not connected" - page 2
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Verify that the installation opened the conditions in the Windows Firewall!
Also, make sure you are logged in:
However, as I stated, your PC specifications may not be enough to reach the minimum PR levels in order to participate in the Cloud.
Verify that the installation opened the conditions in the Windows Firewall!
Also, make sure you are logged in:
However, as I stated, your PC specifications may not be enough to reach the minimum PR levels in order to participate in the Cloud.
So I just checked and I saw that there is indeed no Firewall Entry for the MetaTester 5, which will mean, that I have to set them up myself I guess.
About the minimum PR levels what is the required minimum? 40? 30? In my Accounts Webinterface it shows me 37 and 40.
I dont think that a Celeron will be suitable for the task you are trying to accomplish.
So I just checked and I saw that there is indeed no Firewall Entry for the MetaTester 5, which will mean, that I have to set them up myself I guess.
About the minimum PR levels what is the required minimum? 40? 30? In my Accounts Webinterface it shows me 37 and 40.
The firewall is setup by the instalation, so either reinstall or set it up manually.
Oh. Ok well in that case I think I will have to use my big PC then. :/
But thank you for your help. it is much appreciated.
MQL5 Cloud network works on WINDOWS 10 64 bits?
Because at: The Strategy Tester included in the terminal is designed with consideration of all modern achievements - it uses all CPU cores and it is available only for 64 bit versions of Windows XP/2003/Vista/2008/7 operating systems.
Windows 10 is not included. And, On my pc with W10 the cloud network isn't working. Anybody can help me? The solution is to install windows 7?
Verify that the installation opened the conditions in the Windows Firewall!
Also, make sure you are logged in:
However, as I stated, your PC specifications may not be enough to reach the minimum PR levels in order to participate in the Cloud.
Hi, none of my agents can connect to the cloud. Do you know a solution?
I am new here with no knowledge and I have tried different connections, restarting agents and changing schedules but it just does not connect to the cloud at all.
I have the correct account name and have the box ticked for the agents to be available.