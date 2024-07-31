Problem about Cloud "not connected" - page 2

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[Deleted]  
VarmintLP: oh so I need at least 100 PR to participate. And with Cloud I mean cloud as if "Cloud" written inside the programm. So as you can see in the screenshot it won't connect to the cloud. Might be a very poor translation into German so I can't tell you for sure what it might be.

Verify that the installation opened the conditions in the Windows Firewall!

Also, make sure you are logged in:

However, as I stated, your PC specifications may not be enough to reach the minimum PR levels in order to participate in the Cloud.

 
Fernando Carreiro:

Verify that the installation opened the conditions in the Windows Firewall!

Also, make sure you are logged in:

However, as I stated, your PC specifications may not be enough to reach the minimum PR levels in order to participate in the Cloud.


So I just checked and I saw that there is indeed no Firewall Entry for the MetaTester 5, which will mean, that I have to set them up myself I guess.

About the minimum PR levels what is the required minimum? 40? 30? In my Accounts Webinterface it shows me 37 and 40.

 

I dont think that a Celeron will be suitable for the task you are trying to accomplish.

[Deleted]  
VarmintLP:

So I just checked and I saw that there is indeed no Firewall Entry for the MetaTester 5, which will mean, that I have to set them up myself I guess.

About the minimum PR levels what is the required minimum? 40? 30? In my Accounts Webinterface it shows me 37 and 40.

The firewall is setup by the instalation, so either reinstall or set it up manually.

As for PR, I have already stated in previous post that a minimum of 100 is required for active use but sometimes it does work with 80 or more but only sometimes. 37 or 40 is completely useless!
 
Fernando Carreiro:
The firewall is setup by the instalation, so either reinstall or set it up manually.

As for PR, I have already stated in previous post that a minimum of 100 is required for active use but sometimes it does work with 80 or more but only sometimes. 37 or 40 is completely useless!

Oh. Ok well in that case I think I will have to use my big PC then. :/

But thank you for your help. it is much appreciated.

 

MQL5 Cloud network works on WINDOWS 10 64 bits? 

Because at: The Strategy Tester included in the terminal is designed with consideration of all modern achievements - it uses all CPU cores and it is available only for 64 bit versions of Windows XP/2003/Vista/2008/7 operating systems.

Windows 10 is not included. And, On my pc with W10 the cloud network isn't working.  Anybody can help me?  The solution is to install windows 7?

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Verify that the installation opened the conditions in the Windows Firewall!

Also, make sure you are logged in:

However, as I stated, your PC specifications may not be enough to reach the minimum PR levels in order to participate in the Cloud.

Hi, none of my agents can connect to the cloud. Do you know a solution?

I am new here with no knowledge and I have tried different connections, restarting agents and changing schedules but it just does not connect to the cloud at all.

I have the correct account name and have the box ticked for the agents to be available. 

Files:
MT5_Manager.png  60 kb
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