Modifying ILAN MA
Hello all gurus.
I have zero knowledge in programming. So I may sound a little silly with my question.
I would like to use ILAN MA, but to add in the following features :-
1. To have user able to specify a number, e.g "5" that would delay by 5 positions from the trigger signal. For example, signal trigger but it will not open until the 5th martingale position.
Eg, if without this feature, positions with martingale will be 18, but with this feature, if user specify 8, positions will only be 10 . (I hope I am still making sense up to now!)
2. Time filter
3. Trailing
Gurus, do you think it is possible to do the above ?
Thanks for reading!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can you help modify this indicator?
Alain Verleyen, 2017.08.29 12:34
Welcome,
Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum, though it could happen if you are lucky, be patient.
Programmers (any programmers) are coding for free:
- if it is interesting for them personally, or
- if it is interesting for many members of this forum.
other options :
- If you show your attempts and describe well your problem, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
- If you don't want to learn to code, nothing bad, you can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (sometimes free also).
- Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
Good luck.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Is it easy (or difficult) to …?
Fernando Carreiro, 2017.08.30 21:43
This post could be considered a “rant”, but I would like to take the opportunity to relay to those that ask similar questions, the difficulty involved in answering such a simple query – “Is it is easy (or difficult) to …?”
- “Easy” would imply that anyone can do it, but that is obviously not the case.
- “Easy” depends on the ability, skill, knowledge and experience of the one that is tasked to do it.
- That ability, skill, knowledge and experience took time to establish and it had a cost, and if you sum it all up, it can be quite high.
- So, “easy” means that if you don’t know how to do it yourself (or not able to do it yourself), then you will have to “compensate” someone else to do it for you.
- You will be “compensating” him or her for all the effort and cost that went into acquiring the ability, skill, knowledge and experience and NOT for the actual time spent carrying out the task.
So, even if the task is just changing one line of code; remember that you are “compensating” the person for his knowledge and skills and not for just one line of code.
The same applies to those that request for something “simple” to be done for free. It is NEVER “simple”. If it were that “simple” then you would be able to do it yourself.
So, respect the hard work and effort the coder went through to gain his skills and knowledge and “compensate” him/her for it. Wanting it for free is being totally disrespectful!
PS! In conclusion, learn to use the Freelance Jobs section and recognise and respect those more skilled, knowledgeable and experienced than you!
EDIT: Please note that I use the term "compensation" and not "payment", because there are many ways to "compensate" for work done. Sometimes a coder will be "compensated" with gained or shared knowledge instead of money, or by an exchange of ideas or other things. It is not always about the money but it is about the "compensation"!
We will need a new topic : "Is it possible ?"... So much way to ask something for free ;-)
Hello all gurus.
I have zero knowledge in programming. So I may sound a little silly with my question.
I would like to use ILAN MA, but to add in the following features :-
1. To have user able to specify a number, e.g "5" that would delay by 5 positions from the trigger signal. For example, signal trigger but it will not open until the 5th martingale position.
Eg, if without this feature, positions with martingale will be 18, but with this feature, if user specify 8, positions will only be 10 . (I hope I am still making sense up to now!)
2. Time filter
3. Trailing
Gurus, do you think it is possible to do the above ?
Thanks for reading!
All is possible.
@nicholishen is it easy ?
Absolutely! But this time, I will answer "Yes! Almost anything is possible - given enough time & money!"
We will need a new topic : "Is it possible ?"... So much way to ask something for free ;-)
Any idea as to why this is the case? I am relatively new around here. Is the Freelance section new or something? Did it use to be a freebee forum? I can't get my head around it. Every other posts or topics is asking for help like it is the norm around here.[edit] By "asking for help" I mean, doing the work for them. There is nothing wrong with asking for help if one has experienced a problem.[/edit]
Any idea as to why this is the case? I am relatively new around here. Is the Freelance section new or something? Did it use to be a freebee forum? I can't get my head around it. Every other posts or topics is asking for help like it is the norm around here.[edit] By "asking for help" I mean, doing the work for them. There is nothing wrong with asking for help if one has experienced a problem.[/edit]
It has always be, but you are right it certainly increased since Forex-TSD forum was merged with mql5.com (and mql4.com not long before that). The freelance section is far from new, it was started in 2010. I tried to make it funny, at least for some of us.
I believe it is just a "cultural" thing as many users, especially from other sites, are used to the idea of asking for the EAs and Indicators to coded for them for free. Forex attracts this kind of attitude a lot.
A normal development community in other languages do not have this attitude as it is common place to develop one's skill by contributing to open-source projects, but never expecting others to code applications for them for free.
In trading in other instruments, where Trading Software is purchased, they learn from day one, that the software has to be paid for.
But here with MetaTrader (because it is "free"), newbie traders and even experience traders, think that everything has to be for free, and that requesting help is the same as "do it for me, as I don't feel like learning how to do it myself, nor to I want to pay for it!"
In fact, in their minds, what they really are thinking, is: "Just set everything up for me, make me millions in profit (with your capital, not mine), give it all to me and keep doing it only for me, on your dime, until you die!"
EDIT:
There is also the sub-culture of the early days of Forex trading, where many coders would code for free in hopes of learning new strategies that would allow them to make some profit trading with it, where both sides would contribute to a common goal. The truth however, is that most of strategies being proposed are absolute rubbish and so coders learned that working that way, for free-loaders, was just a waste of time and effort.
They soon learned to "wise up" and always request payment in order to "filter" out the idiots and only accept work for those that were more worthy of that attention, and also to request a fee high enough to cover the costs (and make some profit) in case the strategies did not pan out.
I believe it is just a "cultural" thing as many users, especially from other sites, are used to the idea of asking for the EAs and Indicators to coded for them for free. Forex attracts this kind of attitude a lot.
A normal development community in other languages do not have this attitude as it is common place to develop one's skill by contributing to open-source projects, but never expecting others to code applications for them for free.
In trading in other instruments, where Trading Software is purchased, they learn from day one, that the software has to be paid for.
But here with MetaTrader (because it is "free"), newbie traders and even experience traders, think that everything has to be for free, and that requesting help is the same as "do it for me, as I don't feel like learning how to do it myself, nor to I want to pay for it!"
In fact, in their minds, what they really are thinking, is: "Just set everything up for me, make me millions in profit (with your capital, not mine), give it all to me and keep doing it only for me, on your dime, until you die!"
EDIT:
There is also the sub-culture of the early days of Forex trading, where many coders would code for free in hopes of learning new strategies that would allow them to make some profit trading with it, where both sides would contribute to a common goal. The truth however, is that most of strategies being proposed are absolute rubbish and so coders learned that working that way, for free-loaders, was just a waste of time and effort.
They soon learned to "wise up" and always request payment in order to "filter" out the idiots and only accept work for those that were more worthy of that attention, and also to request a fee high enough to cover the costs (and make some profit) in case the strategies did not pan out.
Very good explanation how works forex forums :)
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Hello all gurus.
I have zero knowledge in programming. So I may sound a little silly with my question.
I would like to use ILAN MA, but to add in the following features :-
1. To have user able to specify a number, e.g "5" that would delay by 5 positions from the trigger signal. For example, signal trigger but it will not open until the 5th martingale position.
Eg, if without this feature, positions with martingale will be 18, but with this feature, if user specify 8, positions will only be 10 . (I hope I am still making sense up to now!)
2. Time filter
3. Trailing
Gurus, do you think it is possible to do the above ?
Thanks for reading!