1000 Orders Have Been Completed in the Jobs Service!
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One year and a half has passed since the launch of the Jobs service where traders can place their orders for developers to write indicators, Expert Advisors and auxiliary analytical tools using MQL4 and MQL5 programming languages. The following chart of completed orders shows the rising popularity and demand for this service.
We increase the usability of MQL5.community services. In particular, additional articles have been written and the possibility to pay by bank cards has been implemented - MQL5.community: Now accounts can be funded from credit cards. In addition, traders and developers can leave their opinions upon completion of a work. All comments are noted in the rating. According to service users' wishes there is now the possibility for a trader to create an order for any definite developer.
There are currently more than 100 works expecting the agreement and about 80 are in progress. We hope that the information in this little report will be of interest both for freelancers and customer traders.
The articles concerning the service: