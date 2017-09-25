Trading Signals for CFD trading
Hi,
has anyone tried setting up a trading signal for trading on these symbols. SPX500USD and AU200AUD I am getting errors on the subscribers accounts on these bit all is fine on the currency trades. the errors are saying skipped signal as no symbol found and the only difference i can see is that one account has the -4 suffix and the other a -2 suffix.
Thanks
if you and signal provider are on different broker so there may be the difficulties to trade CFD - example with S&P500 symbol names: US500; _SP500; SPX500USD, SPX500USD-4 as your case, and more.
Besides, some brokers are updated CFD prices once per day (daily) only (and not by very tick for example).
Thus, it may be good to be on same broker together with signal provider with this situation.
As to SPX500USD-4 or SPX500USD without -4" so you can write to the service desk askign them about the -4 suffix.
if you and signal provider are on different broker so there may be the difficulties to trade CFD - example with S&P500 symbol names: US500; _SP500; SPX500USD, SPX500USD-4 as your case, and more.
Besides, some brokers are updated CFD prices once per day (daily) only (and not by very tick for example).
Thus, it may be good to be on same broker together with signal provider with this situation.
As to SPX500USD-4 or SPX500USD without -4" so you can write to the service desk askign them about the -4 suffix.
both accounts are with Oanda, and this is what i have back from the service desk i think point 3 is an issue but do not know how to resolve it as yet. would it be better to use MT5 in place of MT4 for these trades?
If a Subscriber's account has a symbol with the same name as the one on the Provider's account, and trading is fully allowed for the symbol, trades will be copied for this symbol. If trading is allowed partially or disabled for the found symbol, this symbol is considered inappropriate for copying, and the system will continue to search for a suitable symbol:
- On the Subscriber's account, the system searches for all symbols with the names coinciding with the Provider's symbol by the first 6 characters. For example, EURUSD == EURUSDxxx == EURUSDyyy.
- Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol. If trading is allowed partially or completely forbidden, such a symbol is discarded.
- Margin calculation type is checked for each remaining symbol - if it is Forex, a symbol is considered to be suitable. Symbols of CFD, Futures or other calculation types are discarded.
- If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.
- If one suitable symbol is found, it is used for copying Provider's trades.
Mapping cannot be performed.Becuase of trading accounts of the Subscriber and Provider are in the differrent groups of accounts.
It is recommended that trading accounts of the Subscriber and Provider be on the same trade server and in the same group of accounts for trading services provided. This will help to minimize the risk of inability to execute buy/sell transactions based on Provider's Signals.
Hi, I would to learn about using the trading signals in my code (not in visual form but in digital form).
As I notice in MT4 it only allows you to join others trading with the signal mechanism.
However, I would like to get the signal data in a digital form (like Op=Buy, Entry Point=1.5 (for example), Take Profit= 1.6, Stop Loss= 1.4)...
It is much easier to use signal information for robot trading rather than joining others trading.
Can anyone share his/her experience in using trading signals in digital form?
Could you kindly send the copy of your comment to my email address as well? Thanks in advance....
[email address was deleted by moderator]
- www.metatrader5.com
Hi, I would to learn about using the trading signals in my code (not in visual form but in digital form).
As I notice in MT4 it only allows you to join others trading with the signal mechanism.
However, I would like to get the signal data in a digital form (like Op=Buy, Entry Point=1.5 (for example), Take Profit= 1.6, Stop Loss= 1.4)...
It is much easier to use signal information for robot trading rather than joining others trading.
Can anyone share his/her experience in using trading signals in digital form?
Could you kindly send the copy of your comment to my email address as well? Thanks in advance....
[email address was deleted by moderator]
You can use Freelance for that :
I currently use the Basic account of FXB trading and take advantage of opportunities from the CFD market, it has been widely recommended by other traders and the results are positive .
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Hi,
has anyone tried setting up a trading signal for trading on these symbols. SPX500USD and AU200AUD I am getting errors on the subscribers accounts on these bit all is fine on the currency trades. the errors are saying skipped signal as no symbol found and the only difference i can see is that one account has the -4 suffix and the other a -2 suffix.
Thanks