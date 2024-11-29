Something Interesting in Financial Video - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forex Broker Types - MM,NDD,STP,ECN
This is small 10 minute education video about the following: the difference between Forex Broker Types - MM,NDD,STP,ECN
Esto es completamente interesante y útil, muchas gracias.
Factor Models for Traders By Dr. Ernest Chan
Factor models are not just for long-term investors. They can help traders find out why their strategies are suffering. This talk highlights the difference between factor and "alpha" models, and what short-term factors traders can use.
Dr. Ernest P. Chan, is an expert in the application of statistical models and software for trading currencies, futures, and stocks. He also offers training via workshops or individualized consulting. Dr. Chan has built and traded numerous quantitative models for investment banks and hedge funds in the past. He has served individual and institutional clients in Australia, Canada, France, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, South Africa, United Kingdom, and the United States since 2006.
Introduction to Ichimoku Part 1
In this Video we'll take a look at Tenken-sen and Kijun-sen and how they work!
============
Ichimoku
The beginning
After
============
In this video we will dive into the most iconic part of the system, the cloud!
In this instance we reccommend getting your head in the clouds with us as we break down the parts and pieces, and all the things it does for us!
We also jump into the last part of this indicator which is chikou span, the lagging indicator. We explore it's purpose and how to interpret it!
============
The combination of all those 6 signals = Ichimoku indicator.
all the videos are super interesting friends, thank you very much
What is Ethereum? A Simple Explanation Anyone Can Understand
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.13 08:11
Why Is The Price Of An Ethereum Going Up? (based on the article)
Intra-day H4 price is on bullish breakout: the price is located very far from Ichimoku cloud in the primary bullish area of the chart with resistance level at 684 to be broken to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.
============
The chart was made on H4 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
What is Litecoin? Explained in 90 seconds
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.12 17:40
Why Is LTC Price Going Up? (based on the article)
Intra-day price on H1 chart is on bullish breakout: the price broke Ichimoku cloud to above to be very far from Senkou Span lines which are the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend. Price was bounced from 362 resistance level to below for the ranging condition to be started in the near future for example.
============
The chart was made on H1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
MQL5 vs QLUA - Why trading operations in MQL5 are up to 28 times faster?
Have you ever wondered how quickly your order is delivered to the exchange, how fast it is executed, and how much time your terminal needs in order to receive the operation result?
Meanwhile, there is a way to improve order execution quality by receiving a quicker response and by achieving a faster transaction speed.
September 12, 2016 we simultaneously run three speed tests on a real account with the "Otkrytie" broker in MetaTrader 5 build 1415 and Quik 7.2.23. Each test was aimed to measure specific speed characteristics, which is important for algorithmic trading: