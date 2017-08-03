Programming a custom indicator in a seperate window
- How to create On Screen Stochastic Indicator - in the same chart window????
- Ask!
- Mt5 Backtester does not show my indicators
Anybody? Any insight would be a great help - thanks
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/3236
- 2017.07.19
- Alexander Fedosov
- www.mql5.com
That won't help. That is about creating objects on a chart. The OP wants to create a independent window.
run a *.bat from EA (Route206) - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
Execute an exe-file from MQL (Steffen Siegert) - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
That won't help. That is about creating objects on a chart. The OP wants to create a independent window.Not possible to create windows. You'll have to shell off a process and call Window's API, and arrange non-blocking communication back to the indicator if necessary.
run a *.bat from EA (Route206) - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
Execute an exe-file from MQL (Steffen Siegert) - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
What would be the point of putting un-seeable objects on a chart?
That won't help. That is about creating objects on a chart. The OP wants to create a independent window.Not possible to create windows. You'll have to shell off a process and call Window's API, and arrange non-blocking communication back to the indicator if necessary.
run a *.bat from EA (Route206) - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
Execute an exe-file from MQL (Steffen Siegert) - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
My bad... I thought OP was looking for something like {this}.
Hello community, first time poster here! Background: I have mild mql programming experience having programmed a few EAs in the past but recently became interested in creating my own customer indicators. I have a two part question: 1) So far I understand that indicators can either overlay the price chart using "#property indicator_chart_window" (eg. moving averages, SAR, etc..) or indicators that show up below the price chart using "#property indicator_separate_window" (eg. MACD, ATR, etc..) however the latter is NOT what I am looking for. **I would like to create an indicator that can pop up in a separate window from all of the currency pairs.** Please see the attached image for an idea of what I am looking for. 2) Most indicators I have seen only reference one single currency pair at a time. I would like to create a view in the separate window (referenced in #1) which can reference price data for multiple currency pairs. In particular, I would like the view to show ATR plots for the USD pairs. Please see the attached image for an idea of what I am looking for. To clarify, the image attached is an indicator in a separate window which shows, for example, ATR for USDJPY in green, ATR for USDCAD in red, followed by ATR for the remaining 5 pairs below that. Please offer any advice (coding or otherwise) that can accomplish these things. Thank you in advance for the help, and please feel free to ask for clarification if my post lacked clarity. Cheers
If you are very much interested in this, then it is possible to do so.
What would be the point of putting un-seeable objects on a chart?
To clarify, this is what I meant by setting chart colors to NULL (see attached images):
As you mentioned, creating a brand new window is not possible, so instead, the indicator would be opened on a random currency pair chart (in the example attached is CADJPY) by using methodologies similar to the article shared by "nicholishen". Then, one could set all CADJPY parameter colors to NULL to show only the indicator. To further clarify, I would not be concerned with the CADJPY chart at all, I would just be using it to open the indicator view.
I suppose if creating a brand new window is not possible it's not the biggest concern (is just a "nice to have"), but what I ultimately want to do is to create a visualization which references multiple currency pairs data (ie the majors) and shows it all in one window. It is this that I hope to obtain so that I can create a "Master view" of ATR of multiple currency pairs - is this possible?
As one of the simplest solutions to this problem, can be performed using the ATR indicator with the settings of the currency pair.
Please see an example:
K.I.S.S. - This is really the best solution.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use