How much to deposit for optimizing using cloud computing?
1) Depends.
2) https://cloud.mql5.com/en/faq/payments
3) Pretty sure it will.
4) I would suggest, try with a small deposit first to see if it works for you first. For me it does not work. It throws error "cannot load expert [539]" (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/190679/page2).
- 2017.04.21
- www.mql5.com
My experience:
I optimized many EAs and many versions of the EAs using cloud. Examples:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2013.01.16 13:34Hi HugoGoncalves,
I made optimiation of this EA using Cloud. First of all I made fast generic optimization (using Cloud). It xosts me less than 0.1 credit but I stopped on 191 pass. Because it already took 3 hours 16 minutes for 191 passes with totall passes 19200. It is from my log file:
2013.01.15 18:03:02 Statistics optimization passed in 3 hours 16 minutes 13 seconds
2013.01.15 18:03:02 Tester genetic optimization finished on pass 191 (of 19200)
Credits 0.01
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2013.01.16 13:38
After that - I decided to make Slow Complete Algorithm (in every ticks of course). I did it during 4 hours 27 minutes 09 seconds with total passes of 5183 spending 20.22 credit for Cloud. See log file here:
2013.01.15 23:32:52 Statistics optimization passed in 4 hours 27 minutes 09 seconds
2013.01.15 23:32:52 Tester optimization finished, total passes 5183
Credits 20.22
So, in my case - it was from 0.0.1 till 20.
And I was making the backtesting with pre-selected settings after optimization:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2013.01.16 13:53
And what I am doing now is just making backtesting with pre-selected settings (the settings were pre-selected during optimization). For example, it is one of the possible settings for EURUSD H4 timeframe.
The settings (set file) is attached. It may be possible settings #1 for EURUSD, H4 timeframe.
And it is about how much (just few examples):
and so on.
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Of course, it is much more faster to make an optimization using cloud. But it costs some ... for example, in my case - fast algorithm costed me more than fast argorithm (but it was few years ago sorry).
But there are some particularity:
Tester agents/Remote agents/MQL5 Cloud Network agents/MetaTester 5 Agents Manager are no longer available for use in the 32-bit terminals: they can work only in the 64-bit systems: read more here
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And there is good article about the cloud:
Optimization by example : MQL5 Cloud Network : Are you Still Calculating ?
And it is about how much (just few examples):
and so on.
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Of course, it is much more faster to make an optimization using cloud. But it costs some ... for example, in my case - fast algorithm costed me more than fast argorithm (but it was few years ago sorry).
Do you mean slow algorithm cost more than fast algorithm?
Do you mean slow algorithm cost more than fast algorithm?
Yes, right. Slow costed more than fast (fast is faster and cheaper).
It was few years ago so it may be changed something for now but not much I think.
Yes, right. Slow costed more than fast (fast is faster and cheaper).
It was few years ago so it may be changed something for now but not much I think.
Would the latest CPU like AMD Ryzen 7 be faster?
Would the latest CPU like AMD Ryzen 7 be faster?
I do not know ...
Fast optimization with cloud is very fast anything (and cheap too). I made it on my old PC (Windows XP) and it worked very well (you can look at my previous posts).
Of course, I can not make optimization on my old computer anymore for now because I need more new PC with 64-bit OS for that.
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How much to deposit for optimizing using cloud computing?
1) Let's say an optimization process on my Core i5 PC takes 3 hours,
how long would it on the cloud?
2) How much would that cost me?
3) Will optimizing stopped immediately when I ran out of money.
4) How much should I deposit to start?