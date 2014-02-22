Key Support and Resistance
As to me so - no idea ...
H1 is in flat :
H4 is on flat too :
As to D1 so it may be correction to be started soon :
just about future possible correction :
I think - it may be good to check lower timeframes for possible support levels breaking (from above to below) :
I think - it may be good to check lower timeframes for possible support levels breaking (from above to below) :
Thank you,
sometime I feel confuse on this situation.
but as a usual, market would taking profit (pull back) after a week rally :)
I need to choose the best resistance on it.
May be a day later you have an idea for this :)
Thank you,
sometime I feel confuse on this situation.
but as a usual, market would taking profit (pull back) after a week rally :)
I need to choose the best resistance on it.
May be a day later you have an idea for this :)
How are you defining Support and Resistance and why are you defining it in the way you are ?
Enhancement from fibonacci golden ratio, and OB/OS to projection how close the support/resistance to come.
If I joined with trendline, I saw 4 stage of resistance (see box).
What do you think?
Market is not too easy, right ? :)
As to me so - no idea ...
H1 is in flat :
H4 is on flat too :
As to D1 so it may be correction to be started soon :
just about future possible correction :
Nice chart and I interested in Absolute Strength and Trend Strength,
I really want to know how to calculate the strength :)
btw are they available in MT4?
I am using free indicators from MT5 CodeBase, for example :
Yes, those free indicators are available for MT4 (try to search MT4 CodeBase or google).
as I see - you are using your commercial indicator for MT4 ...
and because this is MT5 forum so we are always using free MT5 indicators here (no one is using commercial ones).
I am using free indicators from MT5 CodeBase, for example :
Yes, those free indicators are available for MT4 (try to search MT4 CodeBase or google).
as I see - you are using your commercial indicator for MT4 ...
and because this is MT5 forum so we are always using free MT5 indicators here (no one is using commercial ones).
I really thanks and appreciate it.
Btw, although I use my own commercial indicators, but on the critical situation in the gold I got nervous,
and need advice from another expert.
Because, 2011 gold has made me losses, about $ 17,500, I was lulled by the fundamentalists that made me forgot the technical analysis.
Metal seems different with currency, even I heard Mr.Bernanke have bad experience of gold last year.
This is why I always afraid of gold, but I don't know why I still want it :(
Maybe..woman always love to gold :)
I think the high or low of a candle is not always Resistance or Support . . .
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Dear all,
Key resistances for XAU/USD today 1337, 1354, 1374 are seems good for placing pending order Sell-limit .. or not?
or need to wait until next resistance ?
but.. currently now .. still hold on EXP S/R.2 @ 1329