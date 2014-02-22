Key Support and Resistance

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Dear all,

Key resistances for XAU/USD today 1337, 1354, 1374 are seems good for placing pending order Sell-limit .. or not?

S/R XAU/USD Feb.17, 2014

or need to wait until next resistance ?

XAU/USD next Resistance

but.. currently now .. still hold on EXP S/R.2 @ 1329


 

As to me so - no idea ...

H1 is in flat :


H4 is on flat too :

As to D1 so it may be correction to be started soon :



just about future possible correction :



 

I think - it may be good to check lower timeframes for possible support levels breaking (from above to below) :



 
newdigital:

I think - it may be good to check lower timeframes for possible support levels breaking (from above to below) :



Thank you,

sometime I feel confuse on this situation.

but as a usual, market would taking profit (pull back) after a week rally :)

I need to choose the best resistance on it.

May be a day later you have an idea for this :)

 
yohana:

Thank you,

sometime I feel confuse on this situation.

but as a usual, market would taking profit (pull back) after a week rally :)

I need to choose the best resistance on it.

May be a day later you have an idea for this :)

How are you defining Support and Resistance and why are you defining it in the way you are ?
 
RaptorUK:
How are you defining Support and Resistance and why are you defining it in the way you are ?

Enhancement from fibonacci golden ratio, and OB/OS to projection how close the support/resistance to come.

If I joined with trendline, I saw 4 stage of resistance (see box).


What do you think?

Market is not too easy, right ? :)

 
newdigital:

As to me so - no idea ...

H1 is in flat :


H4 is on flat too :

As to D1 so it may be correction to be started soon :



just about future possible correction :



Nice chart and I interested in Absolute Strength and Trend Strength, 

I really want to know how to calculate the strength :)

btw are they available in MT4?

 
yohana:

Enhancement from fibonacci golden ratio, and OB/OS to projection how close the support/resistance to come.

If I joined with trendline, I saw 4 stage of resistance (see box).


What do you think?

Market is not too easy, right ? :)

I think the high or low of a candle is not always Resistance or Support . . .  
 

I am using free indicators from MT5 CodeBase, for example :

Yes, those free indicators are available for MT4 (try to search MT4 CodeBase or google).

as I see - you are using your commercial indicator for MT4 ...

and because this is MT5 forum so we are always using free MT5 indicators here (no one is using commercial ones).

 
newdigital:

I am using free indicators from MT5 CodeBase, for example :

Yes, those free indicators are available for MT4 (try to search MT4 CodeBase or google).

as I see - you are using your commercial indicator for MT4 ...

and because this is MT5 forum so we are always using free MT5 indicators here (no one is using commercial ones).

I really thanks and appreciate it.

Btw, although I use my own commercial indicators, but on the critical situation in the gold I got nervous,

and need advice from another expert.

Because, 2011 gold has made ​​me losses, about $ 17,500, I was lulled by the fundamentalists that made ​​me forgot the technical analysis.

Metal seems different with currency, even I heard Mr.Bernanke have bad experience of gold last year.

This is why I always afraid of gold, but I don't know why I still want it :(

Maybe..woman always love to gold :)

 
RaptorUK:
I think the high or low of a candle is not always Resistance or Support . . .  
Yes, I agree
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