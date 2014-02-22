Key Support and Resistance - page 2
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I really thanks and appreciate it.
Btw, although I use my own commercial indicators, but on the critical situation in the gold I got nervous,
and need advice from another expert.
Because, 2011 gold has made me losses, about $ 17,500, I was lulled by the fundamentalists that made me forgot the technical analysis.
Metal seems different with currency, even I heard Mr.Bernanke have bad experience of gold last year.
This is why I always afraid of gold, but I don't know why I still want it :(
Maybe..woman always love to gold :)
I love your reply :)
========
Anyway, if trader is making technical analysis (TA) so he/she is providing :
The meaning of the technical analysis (TA) on public forum is the following: everybody can get same chart using same indicators to make an opinion (to agree or not to agree in the discussion). If no one can "repeat" same chart so TA is useless ... nothing to discuss ... because TA is not fine arts to watch ... TA is technical thing ... and if we are on free public forum (mql5 for example) so traders should get all (indicators, ideas etc for free). Because free public forums are about sharing the ideas, indicators, EAs etc.
There are commercial services on free public forums (Signals and the Market in our case) ... but it is the other story.
Just my explanation.
========
As to the gold so yes - I agree - this pair (XAUUSD) is very attractive for traders, and for the governments as well :) technical analysis for gold is same as for any other pairs. But we should always take onto consideration the fundamental analysis too incl speeches because price on the charts are moved by economic news events in most of the cases.
I love your reply :)
========
Anyway, if trader is making technical analysis (TA) so he/she is providing :
The meaning of the technical analysis (TA) on public forum is the following: everybody can get same chart using same indicators to make an opinion (to agree or not to agree in the discussion). If no one can "repeat" same chart so TA is useless ... nothing to discuss ... because TA is not fine arts to watch ... TA is technical thing ... and if we are on free public forum (mql5 for example) so traders should get all (indicators, ideas etc for free). Because free public forums are about sharing the ideas, indicators, EAs etc.
There are commercial services on free public forums (Signals and the Market in our case) ... but it is the other story.
Just my explanation.
========
As to the gold so yes - I agree - this pair (XAUUSD) is very attractive for traders, and for the governments as well :) technical analysis for gold is same as for any other pairs. But we should always take onto consideration the fundamental analysis too incl speeches because price on the charts are moved by economic news events in most of the cases.
Dear Sergey,
Thanks a lot :)
Meanwhile in our discussion.., actually, regardless what's my TA indicator that I use I just want to share my key support/resistance for free, so advice from other expert for gold is important for me.
I have opened short for gold @ 1328.3 with s/p @ 1327 for safety position, because as I see Resistance EXP S/R.2 at 1331 still seems dificult to break.
I hope current classic Resistance H1 @ 1322 cannot be broken :) otherwise, my position will close at s/p 1327.
S/P as I explain here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/20671 , it has been updated and I vote Stop Order.
Dear Sergey,
Thanks a lot :)
Meanwhile in our discussion.., actually, regardless what's my TA indicator that I use I just want to share my key support/resistance for free, so advice from other expert for gold is important for me.
I have opened short for gold @ 1328.3 with s/p @ 1327 for safety position, because as I see Resistance EXP S/R.2 at 1331 still seems dificult to break.
I hope current classic Resistance H1 @ 1322 cannot be broken :) otherwise, my position will close at s/p 1327.
S/P as I explain here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/20671 , it has been updated and I vote Stop Order.
Yes, I know. But many users will understand that you are promoting your commercial indicator to get more money and they will complain ... because no one is promoting commercial products on such a way ... you only are doing it on the forum ...
Members will complain ... especially members who are selling the products on the market too (because they are not promoting their products on the forum - it is fully prohibited).
I think -
===========
Yes, I know. But many users will understand that you are promoting your commercial indicator to get more money and they will complain ... because no one is promoting commercial products on such a way ... you only are doing it on the forum ...
Members will complain ... especially members who are selling the products on the market too (because they are not promoting their products on the forum - it is fully prohibited).
I think -
===========
I really sorry, yes I stop this thread.
Thanks for advice .
Dear Sergey,
Thanks a lot :)
Meanwhile in our discussion.., actually, regardless what's my TA indicator that I use I just want to share my key support/resistance for free, so advice from other expert for gold is important for me.
I have opened short for gold @ 1328.3 with s/p @ 1327 for safety position, because as I see Resistance EXP S/R.2 at 1331 still seems dificult to break.
I hope current classic Resistance H1 @ 1322 cannot be broken :) otherwise, my position will close at s/p 1327.
S/P as I explain here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/20671 , it has been updated and I vote Stop Order.
Everything should be free on the forum :
Because this is free forum.
We do not have commercial section on the forum sorry : all the sections of the forum are for free indicators and free tools uploaded by source codes.
The only places to promote commercial indicators/EAs/etc are the following :
May be ... one day - we on mql5.com will have commercial section so everybody can promote their Market products and the Signals. But for now - we do not have it sorry.
Everything should be free on the forum :
Because this is free forum.
We do not have commercial section on the forum sorry : all the sections of the forum are for free indicators and free tools uploaded by source codes.
The only places to promote commercial indicators/EAs/etc are the following :
May be ... one day - we on mql5.com will have commercial section so everybody can promote their Market products and the Signals. But for now - we do not have it sorry.
Yes, Sergey,
I understand now, and have stop this thread.
I do believe someday you will provide for special section as you explain to me, that's great! :)
For me, MQL is the miracle, making world currency keep it safely in the pocket easily and fastly.
It is really great. Thanks for MQL founder,
USDJPY
Hello Sha,
good work and thanks.
but, unfortunately I have closed this thread
I just wait a commercial section that fit with my strategy on key support/resistance.
Regards,
Yohana.
STAY WITH BUY! It’s hard to say what the shorts are thinking. The opportunity of getting below 1300 grows further unclear. Gold price is overbought and likely to continue to get more overbought with support at 1318-15-12-09.... For now, Gold price is staying above 5dayMA (1319).... During the week Gold price repeated down to 1307 (200dayMA held) provided that a great break for a Buy and go long! For Monday Gold price ought to only dip towards 1321-19 to continue on Up for 1330-35.
During the week gold price ought to look to capture 61.8% retracement and more possibly 1341.... Gold price still appears to be in a headway mode (counter trend). It was my sentiment last week that any dip is time to get a foot in the door with a Buy and let gold price work its way Up to 1350-60-65 and more....Stay with Buy; look out for the dips.... a stop at 1298-1300 should suffice.... Take a Buy anywhere, even a stop at 1311-10 ought to work, take a week off while gold price does the work for you....