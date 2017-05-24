Bug MT4 : EURUSD at 145

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Dear all, 

I'm quite new on metatrader but I'm facing a very inconvenient situation on a demo account: the EURUSD rate appears to be at ridiculous levels like 144, or 145... Please see below on the picture :

MT4 bug

Has anybody got an idea of why this happens? I would greatly appreciate any help on this :)


Thanks,

Edouard

 

This is not a bug in Metatrader. This is basicly related to the data (broker's data feed/quotes), so you can contactwith the broker about it.


And it is some information about how to prepare the data in MT4 for trading/backtesting:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MT4 History data generation

Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.28 10:58

Hi peperibal:

It is not a fully related to your questions but it is about what I am doing when I want to backtest/check/trade using some pair for example:

1. I open MT4.

2. Open USDJPY H1 chart (if I want to do something with this pair).

3. Go to Tools - History Center, find this pair and double mouse click on every pair's timeframe so

before double-mouse click on every timeframe there:


after:


So, by this action - I downloaded the history for this pair to MT4.

4. Now I want to transfer this history to the chart (to trade, for backtesting, and so on).

So, I change timeframe for USDJPY chart to M1, right mouse click on any space of the chart and choose 'Refresh', and all history is loaded to the chart - and I can see it from the Journal about how many bars were loaded from my MT4 History Center to this chart:


Same with M5 timeframe (Refresh), same with M15 and so on up to MN.

----

After that only I will backtesting/trading or whatsoever anything with this pair (USDJPY in our example).

Just my experience


 
By the way, if you use MT5 so the data is automatically loaded (you do not need to do anything in case of MT5 for example).
 

I have the same problem....

Anybody solved it?

 
bloved:

I have the same problem....

Anybody solved it?


You can solve it on the way I described about (see the images), or contact with your broker (because the data feed/quotes are related to the brokers).
 
Sergey Golubev:

You can solve it on the way I described about (see the images), or contact with your broker (because the data feed/quotes are related to the brokers).


i  solved it by searching brokers providing free demo accounts

once googling, free demo providers pops~


Anyway Mr. Golubev, where can i find history-center? i don't see it under Tools

 
bloved: Anyway Mr. Golubev, where can i find history-center? i don't see it under Tools
  1. You don't?
  2. If you don't have any history, here's how you can get all available from your broker.
 

Thank you very much for your answers, I hope this will solve my problem, I'll let you know.

Cheers

 

do you close meta trader and open it again?

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