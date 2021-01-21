Error appears ?
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It means exactly what it says. 30 points (3 PIPs) was to close to the market, and thus invalid.
Always post all relevant code (using Code button).
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
Be precise and informative about your problem
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Fix your broken code.
With the information you've provided — we can only guess:
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You can't move stops (or pending prices) closer to the market than the minimum: MODE_STOPLEVEL * _Point or SymbolInfoInteger(SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL).
Requirements and Limitations in Making Trades - Appendixes - MQL4 Tutorial
On some ECN type brokers the value might be zero (the broker doesn't know). Use a minimum of two (2) PIPs.
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market - MQL5 Articles 1 August 2016
- Or the spread is larger than 3 PIPs and you used the wrong value.
You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid. Pending Buy Stop orders become market orders when hit and open at the Ask.
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Your buy order's TP/SL (or Sell Stop's/Sell Limit's entry) are triggered when the Bid / OrderClosePrice reaches it. Using Ask±n, makes your SL shorter and your TP longer, by the spread. Don't you want the specified amount used in either direction?
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Your sell order's TP/SL (or Buy Stop's/Buy Limit's entry) will be triggered when the Ask / OrderClosePrice reaches it. To trigger close to a specific Bid price, add the average spread.
MODE_SPREAD (Paul) - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #25
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The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is (Tools → Options (control+O) → charts → Show ask line.)
Most brokers with variable spreads widen considerably at end of day (5 PM ET) ± 30 minutes. My GBPJPY (OANDA) shows average spread = 26 points, but average maximum spread = 134 (your broker will be similar).
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Hi
I am rented Virtual server (MQL5 VPS), and then I turned the expert on it.
But when the expert works at demo or live account I got an error in the vps server's journal list (Look at the next picture).
Knowing that there is nothing any error when I do the back test
This error only appears on this server
What does this error mean? And why does it happen?
Thank you