Problem attaching EA to chart in MT4 version 4.00 build 1065
asymmetry:
Anyone else having this issue?yellow diamond is present in the 'Navigator' box.
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Hi
Anyone else having this issue?
New install of MT4, provided by Intertrader direct.
Placed my EA in correct folder. It compiles fine, and the yellow diamond is present in the 'Navigator' box. Yet when I double-click it to attach it to a chart, nothing happens. Not even any entry in the Journal or Experts log. Tried dragging the EA to the chart, same. Also, the in-built EA's provided with MT4 (MACD Sample, Moving Average) have the same issue. They compile OK, but cannot attach to any chart.
I've checked in Tools, Options, Expert Advisors and all the settings are fine.
Have tried a re-install, didnt help. Templates for charts work OK.
As a test, I opened up the MQL editor and created a new EA using the wizard, then put some basic code that essentially did nothing (I did this so as to use the MT4 installation to create the EA in case it was something in my code that was 'wrong'). I compiled it OK, and then tried to attach it to a chart, the same issue occurs.
This is on Windows 10 by the way.
I have the same exact problem.......... I installed a new MT4 Terminal (The only one on my PC running Windows 10) and installed all my libraries, indys and EA. Loaded it all and everything was fine.
Right after that, I made a stupid mistake, I checked for Windows Update, there was a Feature Update, I installed it. It restarted a couple of times to complete.
After that I launched the MT4 Terminal and I was surprised it asked me for my Trade account password.
Then I realised all my EA was not on the chart anymore. I tried re-attaching the EAs but nothing happened, no error in journal or experts log.
I Tried some custom indicators and nothing happened, but was surprised 'default' indicators such as Bollinger etc. can be attached.
For the life of me, I can't figure out why. My only guess is the windows update changed something????
I have the same exact problem.......... I installed a new MT4 Terminal (The only one on my PC running Windows 10) and installed all my libraries, indys and EA. Loaded it all and everything was fine.
Right after that, I made a stupid mistake, I checked for Windows Update, there was a Feature Update, I installed it. It restarted a couple of times to complete.
After that I launched the MT4 Terminal and I was surprised it asked me for my Trade account password.
Then I realised all my EA was not on the chart anymore. I tried re-attaching the EAs but nothing happened, no error in journal or experts log.
I Tried some custom indicators and nothing happened, but was surprised 'default' indicators such as Bollinger etc. can be attached.
For the life of me, I can't figure out why. My only guess is the windows update changed something????
Hi
OK, I've got a bit further. This problem is affecting certain editions of Windows 10 only.
On my Windows 10 Home 64bit, it's OK. On my 32bit Windows 10 Enterprise, it doesnt work.
Yes, re windows update. It seems the latest windows feature update stopped this from working but that wouldnt explain my finding above, it works on one but not the other yet they are both up to date.
Oddly, Mac users also using build 1065 are having similar issues.
I wondered whether it was a folder permissions things (the expert folder, indicators folder etc) but I dont think it is because as you say, some indicators work.
Hi
OK, I've got a bit further. This problem is affecting certain editions of Windows 10 only.
On my Windows 10 Home 64bit, it's OK. On my 32bit Windows 10 Enterprise, it doesnt work.
Yes, re windows update. It seems the latest windows feature update stopped this from working but that wouldnt explain my finding above, it works on one but not the other yet they are both up to date.
Oddly, Mac users also using build 1065 are having similar issues.
I wondered whether it was a folder permissions things (the expert folder, indicators folder etc) but I dont think it is because as you say, some indicators work.
Hi,
* I am running Windows 10 Pro, 32-bit. So it could still be affecting only certain editions.
* 'Default' indicators work coz they are not in '...\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\[Bunch of Hex]\MQL4\Indicators' folder. So it might still be permissions problem. I tried changing folder permissions but to no avail. Basically any indys, EAs or scripts in the data folder won't work.
This will get MT4 running again, but I don't know how long it will last before Windows forces another update.
You have to do this recovery within 10 days, after that the option is disabled.
This will get MT4 running again, but I don't know how long it will last before Windows forces another update.
You have to do this recovery within 10 days, after that the option is disabled.
hi all
Thanks all for your input.
I received an email yesterday from a contact who professionally develops EA's and indicators. According to him, an emergency release of a new build of MT4 is being prepared to fix these issues...
According to metaquotes, pre release build 1069 will resolve the issue but I cant easily check since it hasnt been released to my broker for my to update (I'd have to install a demo version directly from metaquotes)
Update: I just checked pre-release build 1069 and it does indeed appear to fix the issue, so just a case of waiting it for to be released and to be distributed to brokers, where your MT4 client will automatically update to latest version if you close and run it again.
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Hi
Anyone else having this issue?
New install of MT4, provided by Intertrader direct.
Placed my EA in correct folder. It compiles fine, and the yellow diamond is present in the 'Navigator' box. Yet when I double-click it to attach it to a chart, nothing happens. Not even any entry in the Journal or Experts log. Tried dragging the EA to the chart, same. Also, the in-built EA's provided with MT4 (MACD Sample, Moving Average) have the same issue. They compile OK, but cannot attach to any chart.
I've checked in Tools, Options, Expert Advisors and all the settings are fine.
Have tried a re-install, didnt help. Templates for charts work OK.
As a test, I opened up the MQL editor and created a new EA using the wizard, then put some basic code that essentially did nothing (I did this so as to use the MT4 installation to create the EA in case it was something in my code that was 'wrong'). I compiled it OK, and then tried to attach it to a chart, the same issue occurs.
This is on Windows 10 by the way.