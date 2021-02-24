Expert Advisors don't work after MT4 update build 1065 (on Mac)

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After automatic update of build 1065 on my Mac, most of my EA's stopped working overnight.

Anyone having the same issues?


The problem appears with drag and drop of the EAs on a chart, but also when I want to run backtests in Strategy Tester

No message, in some cases in Journal a message "loading EA xyz failed"


I have multiple MT4 installations on my Mac. I discovered the problems started after an update. The 'old' not updated MT4 installations are running fine


I attach the log of the update in the Journal

Files:
update_MT4_Journal.txt  20 kb
 
RobbieRedskin:

After automatic update of build 1065 on my Mac, most of my EA's stopped working overnight.

Anyone having the same issues?


The problem appears with drag and drop of the EAs on a chart, but also when I want to run backtests in Strategy Tester

No message, in some cases in Journal a message "loading EA xyz failed"


I have multiple MT4 installations on my Mac. I discovered the problems started after an update. The 'old' not updated MT4 installations are running fine


I attach the log of the update in the Journal


I know about 10 more users having this issue, so probably every Mac installation is affected.
 

Ok, I have done so

If any other people are experiencing the same problem, please report it too, to Service Desk

 
Zee Zhou Ma:
Please write to Service Desk (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/628). Thank You.

Service desk? I expect Mac users cannot afford to wait with trading for the next official release. They need workaround.
 

The work around can be to use the web terminal https://www.mql5.com/en/trading to manage any open positions until a solution has been found.

WebTerminal for the MetaTrader trading platform
  • www.mql5.com
WebTerminal for the MetaTrader trading platform
 

The links related to Mac (which I found):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Internet Browser Requirements

Alexey Petrov, 2013.01.17 10:51

Internet Explorer 8 or higher is required for the Market to work in MetaTrader terminal


 

Update: MQL (via Service Desk) released a pre-build (1066). With instructions I was able to install it

The good news is I am able to load my EAs again

The bad news is all my EAs mess up, they behave unpredictable. Especially problems with the right lotsizes and SL en TP levels (producing 0.00000 numbers)

I provided MQL with detailed logs from the Journal

They are working on it, hope to see a new version monday

 
Hi any updates on this? or does anyone know how to downgrade?
 

I'm having the same issue, but on Windows 10, see this post: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/191286

I've raised a request with the Service Desk

Problem attaching EA to chart in MT4 version 4.00 build 1065
Problem attaching EA to chart in MT4 version 4.00 build 1065
  • 2017.05.01
  • www.mql5.com
Hi Anyone else having this issue? New install of MT4, provided by Intertrader direct. Placed my EA in correct folder...
 
Lars Ostergaard:
Hi any updates on this? or does anyone know how to downgrade?


2017.04.26 they reported me:

Problem was reproduced on symbols with market execution. Fixed

Wait for the next build please


But until today nothing. No next build, no update.


I installed Parallels with Windows10 to be able to keep trading

.... Really not a good press for MQL5

It's a shame

 
RobbieRedskin:


2017.04.26 they reported me:

Problem was reproduced on symbols with market execution. Fixed

Wait for the next build please


But until today nothing. No next build, no update.


I installed Parallels with Windows10 to be able to keep trading

.... Really not a good press for MQL5

It's a shame


I changed the account from one broker (which I am using) to MetaQuotes-Demo account (I just opened demo using same MT4 instance), I waited for few minutes and re-started MT4 - and MT4 was updated to build 1069 of 27th of April:


You can do same.

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