Expert Advisors don't work after MT4 update build 1065 (on Mac) - page 2
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2017.04.26 they reported me:
Problem was reproduced on symbols with market execution. Fixed
Wait for the next build please
But until today nothing. No next build, no update.
I installed Parallels with Windows10 to be able to keep trading
.... Really not a good press for MQL5
It's a shame
Instead of waiting your broker to update the MT4 terminal build, you can use MetaQuotes demo server to update it. Just go to file > Open An Account, from the Open An Account windows insert MetaQuotes Demo server :
Then open a fresh demo account, the terminal will automatically download new update. I'm using this method to update MT4 terminal build. So the latest build will be 1069, i'm run it on Windows 10 version 1607 (Anniversary Update).
I was not aware build 1069 was available on 27th of April already. Since Service Desk was working on my ticket, a small notification would have been nice... (I don't check MetaQuotes-Demo daily for new builds)
Anyhow. I updated now to build 1069, my EAs finally seem to work again on Mac. Woohoo...
Not happy with the service of MQL5. I was not able to trade for almost 2 weeks.
I learned my lesson well, installed Parallels with Windows10 to prevent this kind of nasty surprises in the future.
I was not aware build 1069 was available on 27th of April already. Since Service Desk was working on my ticket, a small notification would have been nice... (I don't check MetaQuotes-Demo daily for new builds)
Anyhow. I updated now to build 1069, my EAs finally seem to work again on Mac. Woohoo...
Not happy with the service of MQL5. I was not able to trade for almost 2 weeks.
I learned my lesson well, installed Parallels with Windows10 to prevent this kind of nasty surprises in the future.
Hello,
I am not sure if it is the same problem with my EAs.
I am not able to recompile them, I got a few errors, fixed them, however, when I try to recompile them again, nothing happens.
They are very old from 2009 and 2012.
Please advise.
Thank you.
Paul