MetaTrader 5 Build 1583 crash on Expert testing
I had the same problem, mine is related with array passed as reference to a funcion:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/190278
I recommend you to try to reduce your code till you find the very core of the issue.
- www.mql5.com
I had the same problem, mine is related with array passed as reference to a funcion:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/190278
I recommend you to try to reduce your code till you find the very core of the issue.
Yep, you're right, it's the same bug. Program crash on using CArrayObj when I'm passed an array of scturcts as reference.
That's a really bad release.
Yep, you're right, it's the same bug. Program crash on using CArrayObj when I'm passed an array of scturcts as reference.
That's a really bad release.
What release ? It's a beta.
Please don't use beta version if you don't want to be a beta tester. You implicitly become a beta tester when you connect to Metaquotes-Demo server.
Anyway, it's true that even an official release can be seriously bugged.
What release ? It's a beta.
Please don't use beta version if you don't want to be a beta tester. You implicitly become a beta tester when you connect to Metaquotes-Demo server.
Anyway, it's true that even an official release can be seriously bugged.
May be it's a beta, but my broker update it as official release. Hope, the problem will be solved soon.
May be it's a beta, but my broker update it as official release. Hope, the problem will be solved soon.
Nope. You connected to Metaquotes-Demo and the update was pushed on your computer.
Anyway, please report bug(s) to ServiceDesk.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello, after upgrade to 1583 build my robot crash the MT5 Tester with bugs looks like:
RH 0 10:52:36.075 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.02 15:10:03 DONE ADD position BUY GBPUSD, price =1.440020, sl = 1.423910, tp = 1.520020: 'Request executed'
FD 0 10:52:42.419 Trade 2016.02.02 21:21:36 position modified [#250 buy 0.10 GBPUSD 1.44002 sl: 1.44005 tp: 1.52002]
MH 0 10:52:42.419 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.02 21:21:36 CTrade::OrderSend: modify position #250 GBPUSD (sl: 1.44005, tp: 1.52002) [done]
JP 0 10:52:42.419 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.02 21:21:36 DONE MODIFY position GBPUSD [id=250]: sl = 1.440050, tp = 1.520020. 'Request executed'
IQ 2 10:52:45.226 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 Access violation at 0x00007FF6143FB612 read to 0xFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF
MM 2 10:52:45.359 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB5A0 48895C2408 mov [rsp+0x8], rbx
GL 2 10:52:45.359 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB5A5 4889742410 mov [rsp+0x10], rsi
CD 2 10:52:45.359 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB5AA 57 push rdi
NF 2 10:52:45.359 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB5AB 4883EC60 sub rsp, 0x60
HH 2 10:52:45.359 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB5AF 418BD8 mov ebx, r8d
CG 2 10:52:45.359 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB5B2 448BD2 mov r10d, edx
MI 2 10:52:45.359 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB5B5 488BF9 mov rdi, rcx
CH 2 10:52:45.359 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB5B8 40B601 mov sil, 0x1
MK 2 10:52:45.359 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB5BB 4183F908 cmp r9d, 0x8
PK 2 10:52:45.359 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB5BF 0F8732020000 ja dword 0x7ff6143fb7f7
JM 2 10:52:45.359 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB5C5 418BC1 mov eax, r9d
IP 2 10:52:45.360 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB5C8 488D0D314AD2FF lea rcx, [rip-0x2db5cf]
EM 2 10:52:45.360 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB5CF 448B8C810CB82D00 mov r9d, [rcx+rax*4+0x2db80c]
RM 2 10:52:45.360 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB5D7 4C03C9 add r9, rcx
KO 2 10:52:45.360 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB5DA 41FFE1 jmp r9
HS 2 10:52:45.360 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27
FI 2 10:52:45.360 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB5DD 4C8B9C2490000000 mov r11, [rsp+0x90]
CN 2 10:52:45.360 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB5E5 443BD3 cmp r10d, ebx
DM 2 10:52:45.360 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB5E8 0F87F5010000 ja dword 0x7ff6143fb7e3
OS 2 10:52:45.360 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB5EE 6690 o16 nop
IQ 2 10:52:45.360 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB5F0 458BC2 mov r8d, r10d
JP 2 10:52:45.360 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB5F3 488D542420 lea rdx, [rsp+0x20]
KM 2 10:52:45.360 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB5F8 488BCF mov rcx, rdi
QF 2 10:52:45.360 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB5FB E8C0F5FFFF call 0x7ff6143fabc0 ; #14177 (metatester64.exe)
JF 2 10:52:45.360 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB600 84C0 test al, al
DD 2 10:52:45.360 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB602 7431 jz 0x7ff6143fb635
DS 2 10:52:45.360 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27
HD 2 10:52:45.360 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB604 0F10442420 movups xmm0, [rsp+0x20]
HH 2 10:52:45.360 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB609 8B442458 mov eax, [rsp+0x58]
PH 2 10:52:45.360 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB60D 0F104C2430 movups xmm1, [rsp+0x30]
KK 2 10:52:45.360 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 crash --> 00007FF6143FB612 410F1103 movups [r11], xmm0
MK 2 10:52:45.360 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB616 0F10442440 movups xmm0, [rsp+0x40]
MM 2 10:52:45.360 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB61B 410F114B10 movups [r11+0x10], xmm1
KS 2 10:52:45.360 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB620 F20F104C2450 movsd xmm1, [rsp+0x50]
LQ 2 10:52:45.360 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB626 410F114320 movups [r11+0x20], xmm0
IQ 2 10:52:45.360 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB62B F2410F114B30 movsd [r11+0x30], xmm1
IE 2 10:52:45.360 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00007FF6143FB631 41894338 mov [r11+0x38], eax
GI 2 10:52:45.360 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27
CR 2 10:52:45.360 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27 00: 0x00007FF6143FB612
KJ 2 10:52:45.360 Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1) 2016.02.03 00:51:27
HM 2 10:52:45.360 Tester OnTick critical error
And there is no way to start testing again, only reboot the PC.