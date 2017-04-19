MetaTrader 5 Build 1583 crash on Expert testing

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Hello, after upgrade to 1583 build my robot crash the MT5 Tester with bugs looks like:


CK    0    10:52:36.075    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.02 15:10:03   CTrade::OrderSend: market buy 0.10 GBPUSD sl: 1.42391 tp: 1.52002 [done at 1.44002]
RH    0    10:52:36.075    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.02 15:10:03   DONE ADD position BUY GBPUSD, price =1.440020, sl = 1.423910, tp = 1.520020: 'Request executed'
FD    0    10:52:42.419    Trade    2016.02.02 21:21:36   position modified [#250 buy 0.10 GBPUSD 1.44002 sl: 1.44005 tp: 1.52002]
MH    0    10:52:42.419    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.02 21:21:36   CTrade::OrderSend: modify position #250 GBPUSD (sl: 1.44005, tp: 1.52002) [done]
JP    0    10:52:42.419    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.02 21:21:36   DONE MODIFY position GBPUSD [id=250]: sl = 1.440050, tp = 1.520020. 'Request executed'
IQ    2    10:52:45.226    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27   Access violation at 0x00007FF6143FB612 read to 0xFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF
MM    2    10:52:45.359    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB5A0 48895C2408        mov        [rsp+0x8], rbx
GL    2    10:52:45.359    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB5A5 4889742410        mov        [rsp+0x10], rsi
CD    2    10:52:45.359    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB5AA 57                push       rdi
NF    2    10:52:45.359    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB5AB 4883EC60          sub        rsp, 0x60
HH    2    10:52:45.359    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB5AF 418BD8            mov        ebx, r8d
CG    2    10:52:45.359    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB5B2 448BD2            mov        r10d, edx
MI    2    10:52:45.359    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB5B5 488BF9            mov        rdi, rcx
CH    2    10:52:45.359    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB5B8 40B601            mov        sil, 0x1
MK    2    10:52:45.359    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB5BB 4183F908          cmp        r9d, 0x8
PK    2    10:52:45.359    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB5BF 0F8732020000      ja         dword 0x7ff6143fb7f7
JM    2    10:52:45.359    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB5C5 418BC1            mov        eax, r9d
IP    2    10:52:45.360    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB5C8 488D0D314AD2FF    lea        rcx, [rip-0x2db5cf]
EM    2    10:52:45.360    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB5CF 448B8C810CB82D00  mov        r9d, [rcx+rax*4+0x2db80c]
RM    2    10:52:45.360    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB5D7 4C03C9            add        r9, rcx
KO    2    10:52:45.360    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB5DA 41FFE1            jmp        r9
HS    2    10:52:45.360    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27  
FI    2    10:52:45.360    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB5DD 4C8B9C2490000000  mov        r11, [rsp+0x90]
CN    2    10:52:45.360    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB5E5 443BD3            cmp        r10d, ebx
DM    2    10:52:45.360    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB5E8 0F87F5010000      ja         dword 0x7ff6143fb7e3
OS    2    10:52:45.360    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB5EE 6690              o16 nop       
IQ    2    10:52:45.360    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB5F0 458BC2            mov        r8d, r10d
JP    2    10:52:45.360    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB5F3 488D542420        lea        rdx, [rsp+0x20]
KM    2    10:52:45.360    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB5F8 488BCF            mov        rcx, rdi
QF    2    10:52:45.360    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB5FB E8C0F5FFFF        call       0x7ff6143fabc0  ; #14177 (metatester64.exe)
JF    2    10:52:45.360    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB600 84C0              test       al, al
DD    2    10:52:45.360    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB602 7431              jz         0x7ff6143fb635
DS    2    10:52:45.360    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27  
HD    2    10:52:45.360    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB604 0F10442420        movups     xmm0, [rsp+0x20]
HH    2    10:52:45.360    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB609 8B442458          mov        eax, [rsp+0x58]
PH    2    10:52:45.360    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB60D 0F104C2430        movups     xmm1, [rsp+0x30]
KK    2    10:52:45.360    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27      crash -->  00007FF6143FB612 410F1103          movups     [r11], xmm0
MK    2    10:52:45.360    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB616 0F10442440        movups     xmm0, [rsp+0x40]
MM    2    10:52:45.360    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB61B 410F114B10        movups     [r11+0x10], xmm1
KS    2    10:52:45.360    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB620 F20F104C2450      movsd      xmm1, [rsp+0x50]
LQ    2    10:52:45.360    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB626 410F114320        movups     [r11+0x20], xmm0
IQ    2    10:52:45.360    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB62B F2410F114B30      movsd      [r11+0x30], xmm1
IE    2    10:52:45.360    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27                 00007FF6143FB631 41894338          mov        [r11+0x38], eax
GI    2    10:52:45.360    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27  
CR    2    10:52:45.360    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27   00: 0x00007FF6143FB612
KJ    2    10:52:45.360    Robo614 (GBPUSD,D1)    2016.02.03 00:51:27  
HM    2    10:52:45.360    Tester    OnTick critical error

And there is no way to start testing again, only reboot the PC.

 
You can write to the service desk (because they can review the situation for trying to re-produce it with your OS and your EA just to understyand - it is the bug with MT5 or it is the bug in your EA or any).
 

I had the same problem, mine is related with array passed as reference to a funcion:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/190278

I recommend you to try to reduce your code till you find the very core of the issue.

Build 1583 and the referenced array bug
Build 1583 and the referenced array bug
  • www.mql5.com
Can't pass an array of scturcts as reference...
 
Henrique Vilela:

I had the same problem, mine is related with array passed as reference to a funcion:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/190278

I recommend you to try to reduce your code till you find the very core of the issue.

Yep, you're right, it's the same bug. Program crash on using CArrayObj when I'm passed an array of scturcts as reference.

That's a really bad release.

 
Maksim Emeliashin:

Yep, you're right, it's the same bug. Program crash on using CArrayObj when I'm passed an array of scturcts as reference.

That's a really bad release.

What release ? It's a beta.

Please don't use beta version if you don't want to be a beta tester. You implicitly become a beta tester when you connect to Metaquotes-Demo server.

Anyway, it's true that even an official release can be seriously bugged.

 
Alain Verleyen:

What release ? It's a beta.

Please don't use beta version if you don't want to be a beta tester. You implicitly become a beta tester when you connect to Metaquotes-Demo server.

Anyway, it's true that even an official release can be seriously bugged.

May be it's a beta, but my broker update it as official release. Hope, the problem will be solved soon.

MT5

 
Maksim Emeliashin:

May be it's a beta, but my broker update it as official release. Hope, the problem will be solved soon.


Nope. You connected to Metaquotes-Demo and the update was pushed on your computer.

Anyway, please report bug(s) to ServiceDesk.

[Deleted]  
Hello please update to the latest 1585 build.
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