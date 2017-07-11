Build 1583 and the referenced array bug
And this causes an Access Violation:
int OnInit() { MqlParam params[1]; params[0].string_value="XXX"; Test(params); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void Test(MqlParam ¶ms[]) { Print(params[0].string_value); } void OnTick() { }
The error goes on, it's much bigger:
MT4/MT5 bugs have to be reported to ServiceDesk. Did it ?
Oi Vilela tudo bom?
Você chegou a receber algum feedback referente a este bug?
Estou recebendo ele também.
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Can't pass an array of scturcts as reference.
This bug was introduced in the build 1583:
Result:
Replace MqlParam to MqlBookInfo and the reuslt is even weirder:
Change or a basic type (int, float, double, string...) and it works as supposed.
So... how to by pass this?