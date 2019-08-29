Which Indicator? looks Profitable .Need Help - page 2

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The guy was asking for the indicator in the separate window

That one (the "price action monitor") is simply renamed RSX

 

The indicator is called Polynomial Regression Channel. Anyone that has an idea where or how I can get the exact indicator should be kind to link me up. My email is [email address was deleted by moderator]

Many thanks!

 
godfreyogbo:

The indicator is called Polynomial Regression Channel. Anyone that has an idea where or how I can get the exact indicator should be kind to link me up. My email is [email address was deleted by moderator]

Many thanks!


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