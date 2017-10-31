New PolyFit Tools
Hi,
in this thread I plan to post some my PolyFit tools which you can't find somewhere else.
PolyFitRSI is the first RSI which works in fitting mode(FitMode=0) with projection (ProjLength > 0).Besides, this kind of RSI gives us more clear picture of OberBought/OverSold Zones.
igorad must thank you for this it looks like an amazing indicator i am going to start testing it immediately and will post anything good i come up with for you
thanks again
hello igorad
testing out your indicator and i can not get any results like yours at all i just get a big huge curve i was curious how you set it up to get it to look like that on a 15min chart?
it looks real good on yours but not so much on mine i get this
Simply try to change FitMode from 0(Fitting Mode) to 1(EndPoint Mode).
hello igorad
testing out your indicator and i can not get any results like yours at all i just get a big huge curve i was curious how you set it up to get it to look like that on a 15min chart?it looks real good on yours but not so much on mine i get this
o my haha thanks its lookin good now:)
One more Polyfit tool is PolyFitDerivative_v2. Some valuable information about Nth Order Polynomial Trading Systems you can find here.
I just want to remind that:
Order = 0 - Polynomial line
Order = 1 - Velocity of Polynomial line
Order = 2 - Acceleration of Polynomial line
Order = 3 - Jerk(or Velocity of Acceleration) of Polynomial line
and so on.
Igorad thank you.
Polyfitderivative is excellent.
...............
Thanks Igorad. Please add alert in the indicators.
Dear Igorad,
Your indicators are looking good. I just would like to know whether PolyFitderivative V2 is repainting or not ? If yes, then, how many bars back it is repainting ?
1. Please kindly add alert into the PolyFitRSI when it reaches Overbought zone and crosses down, and when it reaches Oversold zone and crosses up. Thanks. If possible, please also add "changing color" of this indicator when it crosses down from overbought zone, and when it crosses up from oversold zone.
2. Please explain how to use the Polyfit Derivative_V2 Indicator for a trade signal / setup.
Thanks a lot for your further information soon.
Regards,
James
PolyFitBands with NRP coloring was programmed. Coloring added to upper and lower band.
For more explanation and to download this indicator - go to this post:
Mladen,
If possible ,can you add poly fitting mode to channel indicator?Many thanks and Regards.
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Hi,
in this thread I plan to post some my PolyFit tools which you can't find somewhere else.
PolyFitRSI is the first RSI which works in fitting mode(FitMode=0) with projection (ProjLength > 0).
Besides, this kind of RSI gives us more clear picture of OverBought/OverSold Zones.
Updated version posted here : https://www.forex-tsd.com/forum/exclusive/11512-new-polyfit-tools/page2#comment_755064