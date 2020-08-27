GBP/USD forecast - page 76

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Key levels to watch for:
Support: 1.4015; 1.3850; 1.3655;
Resistance: 1.4315;
 
On Thursday, the dollar slightly rose in price against other major currencies, receiving support as a result of a positive statement by the Fed, made on Wednesday after the results of its meeting. GBP rate fell: GBP/USD sank by 0.16% to 1.4168.
 
The pair is still slowly moving to the upside although it hasn't reached 1.4300 yet. A breakout above that level depends on the outcome of the fundamentals tomorrow.
 

This week we saw GBPUSD nicely bounced off the area of 1.4000, as of today this pair still in bullish trend, just waiting for more action to move above 1.43110.

GBPUSD weekly chart with Ichimoku charting system and default setting.


 
Expecting the pair to depreciate this week.
 
 
 
The pair is still trading along with a sideways trend between support 1.3975 and resistance at 1.4350. Break above would lead to next resistance target at 1.4600, on the downside 1.3500 act as the crucial support.
 
deresel:

The British pound recorded a neutral session against the US dollar on Tuesday. The currency pair opened at 1.3169 and the pound lost only 4 pips. Daytime extreme values ​​were reached at 1.3177 and 1.3108 respectively. If the bullish trend of the last few sessions persists, there may be a break in the first resistance at 1.3260.

Good apps
 
The GBPUSD is very volatile with a 300 pip range, but it has no clear direction. The pair will have to break above the 1.4300 level or below the 1.4000 level to take a clear direction.
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