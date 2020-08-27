GBP/USD forecast - page 76
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Support: 1.4015; 1.3850; 1.3655;
Resistance: 1.4315;
This week we saw GBPUSD nicely bounced off the area of 1.4000, as of today this pair still in bullish trend, just waiting for more action to move above 1.43110.
GBPUSD weekly chart with Ichimoku charting system and default setting.
The British pound recorded a neutral session against the US dollar on Tuesday. The currency pair opened at 1.3169 and the pound lost only 4 pips. Daytime extreme values were reached at 1.3177 and 1.3108 respectively. If the bullish trend of the last few sessions persists, there may be a break in the first resistance at 1.3260.