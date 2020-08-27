GBP/USD forecast - page 72

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Closely following this pair. Might buy in this week.

 

I am waiting,,,

Chart GBPUSD, H4, 2018.01.14 20:09 UTC, RoboForex (CY) Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Real
 
Pound hits its highest since Brexit, by being overbought territory might cause the pair lose its upward strength and lead to possible correction movement. But there is still higher high on the table, buying interest remains strong.
 
fxstrategist007:

Great rally on the GBPUSD, the pair has broken above the 1.3700 level. From this point on, the pair has the road clear all the way to the 1.4000 level. 

It broke out above 1.3800 too. I agree with you, the pair is very bullish and it will likely continue moving to the upside.

 

The pair found some resistance at 1.3820 and it is currently retracing, but the hammer candlestick that has formed at 1.3740 is a signal there will likely be a new move to the upside.

 

There is power

enter GBPNZD

Chart GBPUSD, H4, 2018.01.16 21:42 UTC, RoboForex (CY) Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Real Chart GBPNZD, H1, 2018.01.16 21:48 UTC, RoboForex (CY) Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Real
 


 

GBPUSD

GBPNZD next entrance

Chart GBPUSD, H4, 2018.01.17 12:12 UTC, RoboForex (CY) Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Real Chart GBPNZD, H1, 2018.01.17 12:11 UTC, RoboForex (CY) Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Real
 

The pair broke out above 1.3820 and it will probably continue rising. Next target is likely around 1.3900.

 

GBP/USD slightly retreated from yestrday’s high, but again is gaining strength according to indicators on H4. If closing above 1.3850, next traget for bulls will be 1.40.

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