GBP/USD forecast - page 75
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we have a correction
The pair bounced off from 1.4345 and the retracement may continue at least to 1.4050.
Despite Brexit and all the speculations, the pound is surprisingly stable.
On weekly chart, currently GBPUSD stuck in between 1.40000 and 1.43115 which was last week resistance.
Bullish sentiment still persist in this week.
*In this chart Ichimoku System was used with default setting.
GBP/USD bottomed today at 1.3979, but rebounded and currently is hovering around 1.4100. The upside is capped by the 20-day SMA and indicators has lost momentum. The pair will consolidate before trying to test the first resistance at 1.4150.