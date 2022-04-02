Eur/usd - page 620
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Key levels to watch for:
Support: 1.1595; 1.1525;
Resistance: 1.1758; 1.1789;
EUR / USD
Key levels to watch for:
Support: 1.1595; 1.1525;
Resistance: 1.1758; 1.1789;
thats importent
Trend by Volumes.
On yesterday session, the EURUSD initially rose but found enough resistance near the 1.1753 to reverse and closed near the low of the day, in addition, managed to close below Mondays’ low, which suggests a strong bearish momentum.
The currency pair closed below the 10 and the 50-day moving averages, both should provide a dynamic resistance, nonetheless, it continues to trade below the 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch: January low at 1.1915 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.1829, a daily resistance at 1.1753, the 10-day moving average at 1.1694 (resistance), a key level at 1.1684 (resistance), the 50-day moving average at 1.1676 (resistance), a daily support at 1.1555 and year-to-date low at 1.1509 (support).
On yesterday session, the EURUSD initially fell with a narrow range but found enough buying pressure near Last Fridays low at 1.1612 to rim most of its losses and closed near the high of the day, in addition, managed to close below Tuesdays’ low, which suggests a weak bearish momentum.
The currency pair is trading below the 10 and the 50-day moving averages, both should provide a dynamic resistance, nonetheless, it continues to trade below the 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch: January low at 1.1915 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.1829, a daily resistance at 1.1753, the 10-day moving average at 1.1681 (resistance), a key level at 1.1684 (resistance), the 50-day moving average at 1.1673 (resistance), a daily support at 1.1555 and year-to-date low at 1.1509 (support).
On yesterday session, the EURUSD initially fell with a wide range but found enough buying pressure to trim all of its losses and closed near the high of the day, in addition, managed to close within Wednesday’s range, which suggests being slightly on the bullish side of neutral.
The currency pair is trading below the 10 and the 50-day moving averages, both should provide a dynamic resistance, nonetheless, it continues to trade below the 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch: January low at 1.1915 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.1829, a daily resistance at 1.1753, the 10-day moving average at 1.1675 (resistance), a key level at 1.1684 (resistance), the 50-day moving average at 1.1673 (resistance), a daily support at 1.1555 and year-to-date low at 1.1509 (support).