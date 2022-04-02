Eur/usd - page 620

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The euro advanced insignificantly against the dollar on Monday. The single currency justified the positive expectations, although the pair failed to break the key level. If the bullish moods continue in the future, the resistance at 1.1758 will be overcome. The session started at a price of 1.1689 and the euro gained 21 pips to the final. The peak of the day was 1.1725.
 
EUR / USD
Key levels to watch for:
Support: 1.1595; 1.1525;
Resistance: 1.1758; 1.1789;
 
Euro / dollar made a moderate upward movement yesterday, sliding over 1.1695 and hitting 1.1725. The technical objective of the H & S figure has been reached, so the upward pressure should not be a surprise. Intraday support is 1.1695. A clear break back below it could take the price to a neutral trading area with testing the support of 1.1650. It should be clearly broken down to reactivate my bearish model with targets around 1.1600.
 
deresel:
EUR / USD
Key levels to watch for:
Support: 1.1595; 1.1525;
Resistance: 1.1758; 1.1789;

thats importent

 

Trend by Volumes!

Trend by Volumes.

 

On yesterday session, the EURUSD initially rose but found enough resistance near the 1.1753 to reverse and closed near the low of the day, in addition, managed to close below Mondays’ low, which suggests a strong bearish momentum.

 

The currency pair closed below the 10 and the 50-day moving averages, both should provide a dynamic resistance, nonetheless, it continues to trade below the 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic resistance.

 

The key levels to watch: January low at 1.1915 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.1829, a daily resistance at 1.1753, the 10-day moving average at 1.1694 (resistance), a key level at 1.1684 (resistance), the 50-day moving average at 1.1676 (resistance), a daily support at 1.1555 and year-to-date low at 1.1509 (support).

 

On yesterday session, the EURUSD initially fell with a narrow range but found enough buying pressure near Last Fridays low at 1.1612 to rim most of its losses and closed near the high of the day, in addition, managed to close below Tuesdays’ low, which suggests a weak bearish momentum.

 

The currency pair is trading below the 10 and the 50-day moving averages, both should provide a dynamic resistance, nonetheless, it continues to trade below the 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic resistance.

 

The key levels to watch: January low at 1.1915 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.1829, a daily resistance at 1.1753, the 10-day moving average at 1.1681 (resistance), a key level at 1.1684 (resistance), the 50-day moving average at 1.1673 (resistance), a daily support at 1.1555 and year-to-date low at 1.1509 (support).

 

On yesterday session, the EURUSD initially fell with a wide range but found enough buying pressure to trim all of its losses and closed near the high of the day, in addition, managed to close within Wednesday’s range, which suggests being slightly on the bullish side of neutral.

 

The currency pair is trading below the 10 and the 50-day moving averages, both should provide a dynamic resistance, nonetheless, it continues to trade below the 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic resistance.

 

The key levels to watch: January low at 1.1915 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.1829, a daily resistance at 1.1753, the 10-day moving average at 1.1675 (resistance), a key level at 1.1684 (resistance), the 50-day moving average at 1.1673 (resistance), a daily support at 1.1555 and year-to-date low at 1.1509 (support).

 
Currently trading sideways, bullish over 1.18.
 
The euro rose against the US dollar on Friday. By the close of US trading, EUR / USD is trading at 1.1721, gaining 0.67%. I believe that support is now at 1.1574, Thursday's low, and resistance is likely to come in at 1.1746, Tuesday's high.
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