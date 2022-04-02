Eur/usd - page 614

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Euro/dollar continued its bearish momentum yesterday, reaching the bottom at 1.1510. The outlook remains bearish for testing the June minimum at 1.1445. Intra-day resistance we have around 1.1600 - 1.1630. A clear breakthrough over it could take the price to a neutral zone, but I stay in the bears camp. And any upward pressure could be seen as a good sales opportunity. On the downside, a clear breakthrough and a daily closure below 1.1445 will give a new target for the bears in the area of ​​1.1300 this week.
 

On yesterday session, the EURUSD fell with a wide range and closed near the low of the day, in addition, managed to close below Mondays’ low, which suggests a strong bearish momentum.

 

The currency pair continues to trade below the 10, the 50 and the 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic resistance.

 

The key levels to watch: January low at 1.1915 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.1829 and a daily resistance at 1.1753, the 10-day moving average at 1.1686 (resistance), a key level at 1.1684 (resistance), a daily support at 1.1555 and other daily support at 1.1460.

 
The single currency declined against the US dollar on Tuesday. The currency pair opened at 1.1623 and ended at 1.1538. The single currency fell sharply after the political turmoil in Italy, reaching a 10-month low of 1.1509. After a successful break in support at 1.1555, we would expect the pair to test the 1.1474 level.
 
EUR/USD
Key levels to watch for:
Support: 1.1555; 1.1474;
Resistance: 1.1644; 1.1750;
 

On yesterday session, the EURUSD rallied with a wide range and closed near the high of the day, in addition, managed to close above Tuesdays’ high, which suggests a strong bullish momentum.

 

The currency pair continues to trade below the 10, the 50 and the 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic resistance.

 

The key levels to watch: January low at 1.1915 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.1829 and a daily resistance at 1.1753, the 10-day moving average at 1.1688 (resistance), a key level at 1.1684 (resistance), a daily support at 1.1555 and other daily support at 1.1460.

 

if today close above upper band and medium term still point up, should be a potential buy signal.

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What has happened with tha CAD today?

Can anyone explain.

Thanks

 
johnpapadakis:

What has happened with tha CAD today?

Can anyone explain.

ThanksI dont understand it my self whats happened ,can any one answer please



 
victorios19:
Please don't answer inside the quote.
 
Intraday Elliottwave Analysis: EURUSD, ideally a small base formed near 1.1574

EURUSD was well supported during the month-end rebalancing.

According to my system, it should be a buy signal.

However, NFP is just ahead, no need to increase risk.

I already took small profit on a long position, Will re-assess next week.

Intraday Trade Idea: (spot 1.1698)

Sell Latentinterest Order:  1.1817

Buy Latentinterest Order:  1.1598

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