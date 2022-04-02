Eur/usd - page 614
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On yesterday session, the EURUSD fell with a wide range and closed near the low of the day, in addition, managed to close below Mondays’ low, which suggests a strong bearish momentum.
The currency pair continues to trade below the 10, the 50 and the 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch: January low at 1.1915 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.1829 and a daily resistance at 1.1753, the 10-day moving average at 1.1686 (resistance), a key level at 1.1684 (resistance), a daily support at 1.1555 and other daily support at 1.1460.
Key levels to watch for:
Support: 1.1555; 1.1474;
Resistance: 1.1644; 1.1750;
On yesterday session, the EURUSD rallied with a wide range and closed near the high of the day, in addition, managed to close above Tuesdays’ high, which suggests a strong bullish momentum.
The currency pair continues to trade below the 10, the 50 and the 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic resistance.
The key levels to watch: January low at 1.1915 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.1829 and a daily resistance at 1.1753, the 10-day moving average at 1.1688 (resistance), a key level at 1.1684 (resistance), a daily support at 1.1555 and other daily support at 1.1460.
if today close above upper band and medium term still point up, should be a potential buy signal.
What has happened with tha CAD today?
Can anyone explain.
Thanks
What has happened with tha CAD today?
Can anyone explain.
ThanksI dont understand it my self whats happened ,can any one answer please
Buy Latentinterest Order: 1.1598