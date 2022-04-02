Eur/usd - page 596
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On yesterday session, the EURUSD initially fell but found enough buying pressure near 10-day moving average to reverse and managed to close near the high of the day, in addition closed above Mondays’ high, which suggests a strong bullish momentum.
The currency pair is trading above the 10, 50, and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch: a daily resistance at 1.2432, a daily support at 1.2287, the 10-day moving average at 1.2249 (support), a daily support at 1.2115 and a daily support at 1.2041.
The euro recorded an increase against the dollar on Tuesday. However, the growth was not significant, so the pair stayed at last week's levels, trading in a relatively narrow range. If the bullish mood persists, the resistance at 1.2395 will be tested. The session started at 1.2261 and the final was 37 pips up. Peak of the day was recorded at 1.2305.
Key levels to watch for:
Support: 1.2161; 1.2111;
Resistance: 1.2395; 1.2458;
On yesterday session, the EURUSD sky rocket with a wide range and closed near the high of the day, in addition managed to close above Tuesdays’ high, which suggests a strong bullish momentum.
The currency pair is trading above the 10, 50, and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch: a daily resistance at 1.2576, other daily resistance at 1.2432, a daily support at 1.2287, the 10-day moving average at 1.2278 (support), a daily support at 1.2115 and a daily support at 1.2041.
On yesterday session, the EURUSD initially rallied with a wide range but found enough selling pressure at 1.2537 to reverse and closed near the low of the day, although closed within Wednesday’s range, which suggests being slightly on the bearish side of neutral.
The currency pair is trading above the 10, 50, and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch: a daily resistance at 1.2576, other daily resistance at 1.2432, a daily support at 1.2287, the 10-day moving average at 1.2278 (support), a daily support at 1.2115 and a daily support at 1.2041.
On yesterday session, the EURUSD initially fell with a narrow range but found enough support at 10-day moving average to trim half of its losses but closed in the middle of the daily range, in addition managed to close within Friday’s range, which suggests being clearly neutral, neither side is showing control.
The currency pair is trading above the 10, 50, and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch: a daily resistance at 1.2576, other daily resistance at 1.2432, the 10-day moving average at 1.2345 (support), a daily support at 1.2287, a daily support at 1.2115 and a daily support at 1.2041.
On yesterday session, the EURUSD went back and forward without any clear direction, and closed in the middle of the daily range, in addition managed to close within Mondays’ range, which suggests being clearly neutral, neither side is showing control.
The currency pair is trading above the 10, 50, and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch: a daily resistance at 1.2576, other daily resistance at 1.2432, the 10-day moving average at 1.2367 (support), a daily support at 1.2287, a daily support at 1.2115 and a daily support at 1.2041.
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