Best Reverse Martingale Karambol_EA - page 2
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Sorry, I must revoke what I told : this is your EA that opened and closed a bunch of positions, so it works OK. As you see it is opening multiple positions and closing them too. What seem to be the problem is that Process variable never receives status "AlisAc" or "SatisAc" once when orders are closed. Check those
mladen
Can you solve it?
hi friend
en which platform and currency pair?
en which platform and currency pair?
My advice is pepperstone.And GBPUSD.
Hi, I have a similar EA which take trade on a sequential basis. But the problem is once the level 1 is closed by hitting TP, it takes entry on level 2 as a market order. Therefore slippage occurs between level 1's SL and Level 2's entry price. If it is possible to place pending order, that will eliminate the chance of slippage and the trade will be automated.
Can anyone do that modification?
reversalgrail.ex4
reversalgrail_detailedstatement.htm
My contribution to this wonderful community especially the wonderful mods. Just dont ask me for my codes. I need to protect my IP. Use it at your own risk as this is very prone to account blow out. Recommended by erkansam for 5k per 0.01lot per pair and >< type of broker (tight spread with low commission).
Trade trigger is based on smaller bands (5mins, 20) at (>25pips || BandExpand > 4) and higher bands (30mins,10) upper and lower region. So for example:
1)
a - Smaller bands> 25 pips
b- BandExpand > 4
c - Higher bands at upper
= go buy.
2)
a - Smaller bands> 25 pips
b- BandExpand < 4
c - Higher bands at upper
= go sell.
Remarks:
- EA will close all open orders if lotsize is too overwhelmingly large for the account.
- a trade delay is added for opening of each minute bar after every trade, to prevent crazy price movement from triggering trade openings which might blow the account up.
- This EA auto calculates lot size based on open orders' drawdown at stoploss (10pips) and takeprofit at 15pips. Meaning 5 pips diff would be the profit region.
Those using this EA please show your progress of forward testing after a month or more. Have fun!
Dear NMSS_2,
Thanks for your contribution. Much Appreciated. Currently this EA is working only on GBPUSD. Can you please modify this and let it work on every pair? Thanks
Dear NMSS_2,
Thanks for your contribution. Much Appreciated. Currently this EA is working only on GBPUSD. Can you please modify this and let it work on every pair? Thanks
they were in 2012 and 2013 ...
hope they are still available
they were in 2012 and 2013 ...
hope they are still available
Thanks Mr. Soubra for your reply. Yes i checked the dates before posting. However, issue is solved. Thanks
Thanks Mr. Soubra for your reply. Yes i checked the dates before posting. However, issue is solved. Thanks