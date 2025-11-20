DSS3 :an scalping system - page 29

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Sergey Golubev:

It will not help so much in case of scalping.

For example - it is my case for today with this system (using this visual tool):

May be - there is some other tools?

or it can be coded ...

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- indicators and how to install - this post.

- rules to trade - this post.

- confirmation of the trend on more high timeframe - this post.

Hi Sergey Golubev,

I am reading this interesting discussion and I would like to create the same chart that you show but I cannot find the DSS3 indicator like yours. can you help me?

Also I would like to ask you what is the difference between dss1, dss2 and dss3?


Thanks

 
Iron Shirow:

Hi Sergey Golubev,

I am reading this interesting discussion and I would like to create the same chart that you show but I cannot find the DSS3 indicator like yours. can you help me?

Also I would like to ask you what is the difference between dss1, dss2 and dss3?


Thanks

Those are old indicators and old system which came from former tsd forum with last post which was made in 2015.
I think - indicators should be improved for new builds of MT4.

As I remember - the authors of those indicators are Mladen with the assistance of MrTools so you directly ask them.
 

I just re-read this thread together with this indicator's thread, and please find stochscalping system updated.

Please find the following:

  • double_smoothed_stochastic_2 indicator;
  • stochscalp.tpl template file.

How to install

  • Place double_smoothed_stochastic_2 indicator in indicators folder (to C:\Users\...\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\...\MQL4\Indicators for example) and compile this indicator in MetaEditor.
  • Place stochscalp.tpl template file in templates folder (to C:\Users\...\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\...\templatesfor example).
  • Open M1 chart, right mouse click on the chart - Template - and find this template file by name and accept it for the chart.

You should have the chart which is similar with the following charts:

---------------- 

Rules of the system: post and post

Stochastic Oscillator, the beginning
Stochastic Oscillator, the beginning
  • 2012.01.24
  • www.mql5.com
I tryed to collect everything about one indicator: Stochastic Oscillator. "Technical Analysis from A to Z...
 
Sergey Golubev:

I just re-read this thread together with this indicator's thread, and please find stochscalping system updated.

Please find the following:

  • double_smoothed_stochastic_2 indicator;
  • stochscalp.tpl template file.

How to install

  • Place double_smoothed_stochastic_2 indicator in indicators folder (to C:\Users\...\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\...\MQL4\Indicators for example) and compile this indicator in MetaEditor.
  • Place stochscalp.tpl template file in templates folder (to C:\Users\...\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\...\templatesfor example).
  • Open M1 chart, right mouse click on the chart - Template - and find this template file by name and accept it for the chart.

You should have the chart which is similar with the following charts:

---------------- 

Rules of the system: post and post

Same system with I_XO_A_H_5d indicator (indicator with default settings):

This stochscalping system with I_XO_A_H is lesstraded but some false signals are filtered as well.

As to trading results so look at the beginning of the thread.

Files:
I_XO_A_H_5d.mq4  3 kb
 
Sergey Golubev:

I just re-read this thread together with this indicator's thread, and please find stochscalping system updated.

Please find the following:

  • double_smoothed_stochastic_2 indicator;
  • stochscalp.tpl template file.

How to install

  • Place double_smoothed_stochastic_2 indicator in indicators folder (to C:\Users\...\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\...\MQL4\Indicators for example) and compile this indicator in MetaEditor.
  • Place stochscalp.tpl template file in templates folder (to C:\Users\...\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\...\templatesfor example).
  • Open M1 chart, right mouse click on the chart - Template - and find this template file by name and accept it for the chart.

You should have the chart which is similar with the following charts:

---------------- 

Rules of the system: post and post

This is same setup for Metatrader 5.

Please find the following:

  • Double_smoothed_stochastic indicator;
  • JBrainTrend1Sig indicator
  • stochscalp.tpl template file.

How to install

  • Place Double_smoothed_stochastic indicator and JBrainTrend1Sig indicator in indicators folder (to C:\Users\...\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\...\MQL5\Indicators for example) and compile those indicators in MetaEditor.
  • Place stochscalp.tpl template file in templates folder (to C:\Users\...\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\...\MQL5\Profiles\Templates for example).
  • Open M1 chart, right mouse click on the chart - Template - and find this template file by name and accept it for the chart.

You should have the chart which is similar with the following charts:

---------------- 

read this thread about MA Channel (the lines which are on the main chart with MA line for buy or sell trade if price is crossed this line on close bar, and the MA Channel line are the exit levels): How to create levels of Moving Average?


How to create levels of Moving Average?
How to create levels of Moving Average?
  • 2021.06.05
  • www.mql5.com
Could anyone help tell how to set levels of moving average...
 

And this is example with Ethereum for now (MT5 chart):

 

Some comments from me.

This system was developed together with Mladen (he was a coder).
So, if you want to fix/improve/etc related to those indicators and more - ask him directly about it (by Freelance for example).

But, as far as I know - he is converting his good MT4 indicators to MT5 on Codebase in regular base.

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic
  • 2021.07.04
  • www.mql5.com
Trader's profile
 

Is there something wrong with  JBrainTrend1Sig.mq5 ?


Nothing appears on the chart, but no errors when compiling.

 
ThorstenKock:

Is there something wrong with  JBrainTrend1Sig.mq5 ?


Nothing appears on the chart, but no errors when compiling.

No probem with this indicator (it works for me).

I uploaded the template file on post for MT5.

DSS3 :an scalping system
DSS3 :an scalping system
  • 2020.05.10
  • www.mql5.com
Hello , at Stochastic Oscillator thread , Dear Mladen wrote a cool indicator , which was Dear PAVA's idea.It was DSS3...
 

I have a look again this scalping strategy. Use the indicators and template posted for Metatrader 5 by Sergey. The JBrainTrendSig1.mq5 need JMA indicator in order to show on chart. Need to read again the whole thread as this strategy was created long ago.

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