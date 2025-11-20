DSS3 :an scalping system - page 29
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It will not help so much in case of scalping.
For example - it is my case for today with this system (using this visual tool):
May be - there is some other tools?
or it can be coded ...
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- indicators and how to install - this post.
- rules to trade - this post.
- confirmation of the trend on more high timeframe - this post.
Hi Sergey Golubev,
I am reading this interesting discussion and I would like to create the same chart that you show but I cannot find the DSS3 indicator like yours. can you help me?
Also I would like to ask you what is the difference between dss1, dss2 and dss3?
Thanks
Hi Sergey Golubev,
I am reading this interesting discussion and I would like to create the same chart that you show but I cannot find the DSS3 indicator like yours. can you help me?
Also I would like to ask you what is the difference between dss1, dss2 and dss3?
Thanks
I think - indicators should be improved for new builds of MT4.
As I remember - the authors of those indicators are Mladen with the assistance of MrTools so you directly ask them.
I just re-read this thread together with this indicator's thread, and please find stochscalping system updated.
Please find the following:
How to install
You should have the chart which is similar with the following charts:
----------------
Rules of the system: post #382 and post #387
I just re-read this thread together with this indicator's thread, and please find stochscalping system updated.
Please find the following:
How to install
You should have the chart which is similar with the following charts:
----------------
Rules of the system: post #382 and post #387
Same system with I_XO_A_H_5d indicator (indicator with default settings):
This stochscalping system with I_XO_A_H is lesstraded but some false signals are filtered as well.
As to trading results so look at the beginning of the thread.
I just re-read this thread together with this indicator's thread, and please find stochscalping system updated.
Please find the following:
How to install
You should have the chart which is similar with the following charts:
----------------
Rules of the system: post #382 and post #387
This is same setup for Metatrader 5.
Please find the following:
How to install
You should have the chart which is similar with the following charts:
----------------
read this thread about MA Channel (the lines which are on the main chart with MA line for buy or sell trade if price is crossed this line on close bar, and the MA Channel line are the exit levels): How to create levels of Moving Average?
And this is example with Ethereum for now (MT5 chart):
Some comments from me.
This system was developed together with Mladen (he was a coder).
So, if you want to fix/improve/etc related to those indicators and more - ask him directly about it (by Freelance for example).
But, as far as I know - he is converting his good MT4 indicators to MT5 on Codebase in regular base.
Is there something wrong with JBrainTrend1Sig.mq5 ?
Nothing appears on the chart, but no errors when compiling.
Is there something wrong with JBrainTrend1Sig.mq5 ?
Nothing appears on the chart, but no errors when compiling.
No probem with this indicator (it works for me).
I uploaded the template file on post #285 for MT5.
I have a look again this scalping strategy. Use the indicators and template posted for Metatrader 5 by Sergey. The JBrainTrendSig1.mq5 need JMA indicator in order to show on chart. Need to read again the whole thread as this strategy was created long ago.