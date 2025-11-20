DSS3 :an scalping system - page 30
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Deposit was quadrupled by double
Stoch scalping on M1:
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- indicators and how to install - this post.
- rules to trade - this post.
- confirmation of the trend on more high timeframe - this post.
Deposit was quadrupled by double
As I understand - this is former tsd forum thread, and some links may not be related to the posts.
I manualy traded the indicators with setup from this post - #3 (and it was 13 years ago).
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I found indicators for this trading system (attached) and template (attached as well).
Please note - this is manual trading system for MT4.
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