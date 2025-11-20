DSS3 :an scalping system - page 30

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Sergey Golubev #:

Deposit was quadrupled by double

Stoch scalping on M1:

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- indicators and how to install - this post.

- rules to trade - this post.

- confirmation of the trend on more high timeframe - this post.

How your backtesting it. Can you attach EA code or Indicator Code with explanation. You have linked to https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/177239/page26 but i cannot find Indicator, EA or explanation about this
 
anuj71 #:
Deposit was quadrupled by double

As I understand - this is former tsd forum thread, and some links may not be related to the posts.

I manualy traded the indicators with setup from this post -  (and it was 13 years ago).

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I found indicators for this trading system (attached) and template (attached as well).
Please note - this is manual trading system for MT4.

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DSS3 :an scalping system
DSS3 :an scalping system
  • 2012.04.02
  • www.mql5.com
Hello , at stochastic oscillator thread , dear mladen wrote a cool indicator , which was dear pava's idea. It will not help so much in case of scalping. - indicators and how to install - this post. - indicators and how to install - this post
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