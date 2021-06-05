How to create levels of Moving Average?
I am doing the levels on the following way (example):
And this is template file (attached) for Metatrader 5 -
Thank you so much, Sergey Golubev, for your kind replies.
Your replies are so helpful and making me understand why I could not set the Level values. After checking your explanations above in pictures and template, I started to know why I could not set the values, it's because I set it on BTCUSD and XAUUSD by trying many times and a week but impossible, until you showed me. I don't know why the setting on MA Levels doesn't work on BTC and Gold pairs except currency pairs.
Could you please help more with this? Or anyone else help, please, on how to set the MA Level values on BTCUSD and XAUUSD.
It does work! The levels are in MetaTrader "points". XAUUSD and BTCUSD are much more volatile. As a simple example, a Level 100 in EURUSD is OK, but for XAUUSD you may need 1000 and in BTCUSD maybe even 10000.
EDIT. That is why traders prefer to use Bollinger Bands or Keltner Channels instead of "Levels" on a moving average, because those indicators take into account the amount of volatility, so as to set the proper distance from the moving average that is relevant. With "Levels" you have to calculate and take into account that yourself, either by looking at the Std. Dev. or at ATR, to get a sense of where to set the levels.
So informative and solvable on the puzzle in my mind by increasing the value to (as you said) 1000 or 10000. Because I need to test Smoothed MA, Median Price.
Thank you so much, Fernando Carreriro, for helping me solve my doubt about adding MA Levels that set to Smoothed and Median Price.
I got the answer to my question answered by Sergey Golubev and Fernando Carreriro.
You are welcome!
Could anyone help tell how to set levels of moving average? I added the Up-Down Level values but the up-down lines are overlapped over the middle (MA) line.