4TF Bars: Indicators and Ideas - page 87
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hey i just start using 4_time_frame_icho_trend.mq4 , but it is giving alert on each color match ------- can please anyone help to make it do alternate alerts ,(( once got up alert then no alert till down alert))
Looks like the alerts have been modified from the original.
Yes , i was trying myself , so made some changes .
well on other hand ..
i just succeeded in adding alerts to icho_trend_histo.mq4
But not able to add TIME FRAME freedom to it. ((( use high time frame on low time frame chart ))
can you modify it , so can use 30 M/1 HR /any time frame on 1 min chart.
that will be great help
Hello, greetings to all.
Please note these two indicators posted earlier in this forum are no longer working in the current version of mt4.
Could someone please update them.
Grateful.thank you so much.
Maciel7000
hey i just start using 4_time_frame_icho_trend.mq4 , but it is giving alert on each color match ------- can please anyone help to make it do alternate alerts ,(( once got up alert then no alert till down alert))
Alerts should be working better in this version.
HI Mladen/MrTools,
Thanks for your assistance to all of us traders.
I have a strange request, though I am not sure if this is doable.
This is with reference to the Vulkan Profit indicator based on Sidus (MA) strategy, the pic of the default config given below (Sorry about the repetition as I have no idea how to remove the duplicate one :()
My request :
(1) While the Vulkan Profit indicator is spot on in printing the buy/sell arrows (works pretty well), strange enough, most of the times one has to refresh the screen a lot to get these arrows (as these are not timely printed on the chart), and by that time the ship has already left the port. So my request is can you possibly create an indicator, which doesnt lag and prints the buy/sell on time (based on the same configuration given in the pic)
(2) Is it possible to do a 4TF one on this new indicator (if you experts do have the time), and that would be magical).
Thank you for your time, I will now await your response.
Warmly,
GK
hi...
i use 4tf stochastic, 4tf parabolic sar and 4tf fractal indicators
and i have the same problem.. sapna7e explained..
giving alert each colour match.. can anyone fix it?
thanks for help
Hi,
I would like an addition to this indicator, can someone make a modification so it shows the 1 min timeframe as a constant regardless of which ever time frame I am viewing so it either becomes a 5 time frame indicator with 1 min time frame always visible for sniper entries or you could keep as 4 time frame and make TF1 = Current Time Frame, TF 2 = Next 1, TF3 = Next 2 and TF4 = 1 Min.
See preferred indicator attached.
Thanks.
Dear mladen,
You have set up a host of very useful 4TFs indicators. I just came across three of them based on VQzeroline, Waddah Attar and Supertrend.
Do you have any more 4 TF indicators?
If yes, please advise which one is good.
Thank you for your time.
4 time frame Gann high low activator ...
Since this is a 4 time frame bars indicator, decided to make a 4 time frame version of Gann high low activator (SSL is in fact Gann high low activator). If you wish to have just 2 time frames, simply set 2 pairs time frames to the same time frame (for example you can have TimeFrame1 and TimeFrame2 set to current, and TimeFrame3 andTimeFram4 to next"next1" and that way you are going to defectively have just 2 time frames) That way you can combine as you wish
As the rest it has alerts (you can control the "level with alertsLevel parameter) and you will get the alerts too
________________
Updated indicator (compatible with new builds of metatrader) posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/181187
Hi Mladen, long time no see, I was reading an old post of the 4 TF gann hi lo activator, very interesting approach, but then i came a cross with this Gann Histo indicator from TSD forum that has a singular property.
This histogram indicator has the option to inherit the trend or not, so if you don't mind can you integrate this indicator into the 4 TimeFrame mode, with the option to activate or deactivate the "inherit trend" feature. for MT4.
I appreciate your time, and all your help.
Best of trading, Kind Regards.
bobdita
Here is a version with those things added : all_time_frame_rsi_2_2.ex4
Hello Mladen,
I pray all is well with you and that you are in good spirits.
An idea stuck me.Is it possible to see the slope of each line of the individual RSI of the "all_time_frame_rsi" display?
Attached is a picture of version 2.3 of "all time frame rsi" and a picture of TDI with slope display of H1 and H4 to give you an idea of how the slope might look. The idea is to capture Trend, direction and momentum in a very visual sense in one indicator. I know its asking a lot. I would greatly appreciate your feedback.
Regards