Read custom indicator with different time frame
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Fernando Carreiro #:
Your topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators
Please post in English only. Use the automatic translation tool if needed.
Your topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators
If you need help with your code, then show your code useing the CODE button (Alt-S) or attach source files. Don't show your code as a screenshot.
Ok thanks, I have updated the post.
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Hello, I have a custom indicator and I would like to read it 2 times, the first for the current time and the second for a different time, when I call the indicator I change the time to the second as shown in the image, but it returns the same value for the current time frame. Can someone help me please . I thank you.
I attach the indicator so that you can test it please
The result is as follows: