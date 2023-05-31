Read custom indicator with different time frame

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Hello, I have a custom indicator and I would like to read it 2 times, the first for the current time and the second for a different time, when I call the indicator I change the time to the second as shown in the image, but it returns the same value for the current time frame. Can someone help me please . I thank you.


I attach the indicator so that you can test it please


int    handle_BAND;
int    handle_BAND_H1;

double CAP_UP[];
double CAP_DW[];
double CAP_UP_1[];
double CAP_DW_1[];  

 int OnInit()
  {
   handle_BAND=iCustom (Symbol() , PERIOD_CURRENT,"tma-centered-bands-indicator",PeriodChannel,6,100,2.0,4); 
   handle_BAND_H1=iCustom (Symbol() ,PERIOD_H1,"tma-centered-bands-indicator",12,6,80,2.5,4);
}

void OnTick()
{
      ArraySetAsSeries(CAP_UP,true);
      ArraySetAsSeries(CAP_DW,true);
      double CAP_0=CopyBuffer(handle_BAND,2,0,20,CAP_UP);
      double CAP_1=CopyBuffer(handle_BAND,3,0,20,CAP_DW);
      Print("Canal UP  actual: ",CAP_UP[0]);
      Print("Canal DW  actual: ",CAP_DW[0]);
      
      ArraySetAsSeries(CAP_UP_1,true);
      ArraySetAsSeries(CAP_DW_1,true);
      bool band_1=CopyBuffer(handle_BAND_H1,2,0,10,CAP_UP_1);
      bool band_2=CopyBuffer(handle_BAND_H1,3,0,10,CAP_DW_1);
	

Print("Canal UP  actual: ",CAP_UP_1[0]);
Print("Canal DW  actual: ",CAP_DW_1[0]);

 }



The result is as follows:

Step on New Rails: Custom Indicators in MQL5
Step on New Rails: Custom Indicators in MQL5
  • www.mql5.com
I will not list all of the new possibilities and features of the new terminal and language. They are numerous, and some novelties are worth the discussion in a separate article. Also there is no code here, written with object-oriented programming, it is a too serous topic to be simply mentioned in a context as additional advantages for developers. In this article we will consider the indicators, their structure, drawing, types and their programming details, as compared to MQL4. I hope that this article will be useful both for beginners and experienced developers, maybe some of them will find something new.
[Deleted]  

Please post in English only. Use the automatic translation tool if needed.

Your topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators

If you need help with your code, then show your code useing the CODE button (Alt-S) or attach source files. Don't show your code as a screenshot.

Code button in editor

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Please post in English only. Use the automatic translation tool if needed.

Your topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators

If you need help with your code, then show your code useing the CODE button (Alt-S) or attach source files. Don't show your code as a screenshot.

Ok thanks, I have updated the post.

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