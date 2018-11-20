How to make a indicator that is always drawn to the end of its current Time Frame?
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good day...i need a custom indicator,this indicator should be able to send out all kinds of alerts the indicator should never repaint the indicator should also have filters such as moving averages ...thank you I have a super simple pine script script that I want to be able to run on MT4 and MT5. Pretty sure I just need it turned into MQL5. ...
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Hi everyone!
I have this standard open indicator and I would like the line to be always drawn to the end of its current Time Frame. How can I do that?