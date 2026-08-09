What music do you like to listen to while trading? - page 131

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Grimes, the one from Elon Musk's family - Forbes № 1 Multibillionaire


Grimes - Genesis 8D


 

For example. Without the cover, you wouldn't image where it's from. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7097MPttO8

Kaze ga Tsuyoku Fuiteiru OST - 記録会
Kaze ga Tsuyoku Fuiteiru OST - 記録会
  • 2018.12.23
  • www.youtube.com
Anime Kaze ga Tsuyoku Fuiteiru Original Soundtrack Music by Yuki HayashiKaze ga Tsuyoku Fuiteiru OST - 記録会
 

I don't think a personal music taste is determined by whether you're trading now or not - you listen to what you like in any circumstances. And as we live in the age of AI, here is a couple of [master]pieces from new music generation:

Hart0z - Azure Singularity (Symphonic Drift)


TheGreatCthulhu - Dancing With Nyarlathotep

Azure Singularity (Symphonic Drift)
Azure Singularity (Symphonic Drift)
  • suno.com
Listen and make your own on Suno.
 

Thank you for continuing to hold. Please know that your call will be answered as soon as a representative is available.

Sincerely,

1989

                                                           

Further reading: Music on hold - Wikipedia

 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GSzWtklJ-7k
Xavi, Manuel Turizo - En Privado (Daniel Baur Remix) [DANCE]
Xavi, Manuel Turizo - En Privado (Daniel Baur Remix) [DANCE]
  • 2025.02.18
  • www.youtube.com
DANCE Remix of "Xavi, Manuel Turizo - En Privado" for club, beach, party.*FOLLOW* : https://www.instagram.com/danielbaur_music https://soundcloud.com/danielb...
 
Ryan L Johnson #:

Thank you for continuing to hold. Please know that your call will be answered as soon as a representative is available.

Sincerely,

1989

                                                           

Further reading: Music on hold - Wikipedia

Relaxing music before bed
 
automatedtrading:

Hello,

Do you listen any music while you trade?

I have tried with many different kinds, but I think classical music is the most appropriate to remain discipline focus and calm .

Any replies are appreciated.

Let's start

Ludovico Einaudo - Experience.
 
Stanislav Korotky #:

I don't think a personal music taste is determined by whether you're trading now or not - you listen to what you like in any circumstances. And as we live in the age of AI, here is a couple of [master]pieces from new music generation:

Hart0z - Azure Singularity (Symphonic Drift)


TheGreatCthulhu - Dancing With Nyarlathotep

Good music
 
Hiroki Sakaida #:

For me, it's 80's Japanese City Pop.
It keeps me calm when I see red numbers on my screen... lol
This song is very famous, maybe you know it?
"Plastic Love" by Mariya Takeuchi.
Legendary tune.

(I tried to embed like Ryan-san taught, hope it works!)

I love this kind of music, thank you.
 
                                                     
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