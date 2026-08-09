What music do you like to listen to while trading? - page 131
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Grimes, the one from Elon Musk's family - Forbes № 1 Multibillionaire
Grimes - Genesis 8D
For example. Without the cover, you wouldn't image where it's from.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7097MPttO8
I don't think a personal music taste is determined by whether you're trading now or not - you listen to what you like in any circumstances. And as we live in the age of AI, here is a couple of [master]pieces from new music generation:
Hart0z - Azure Singularity (Symphonic Drift)
TheGreatCthulhu - Dancing With Nyarlathotep
Thank you for continuing to hold. Please know that your call will be answered as soon as a representative is available.
Sincerely,
1989
Further reading: Music on hold - Wikipedia
Thank you for continuing to hold. Please know that your call will be answered as soon as a representative is available.
Sincerely,
1989
Further reading: Music on hold - Wikipedia
Hello,
Do you listen any music while you trade?
I have tried with many different kinds, but I think classical music is the most appropriate to remain discipline focus and calm .
Any replies are appreciated.
Let's start
I don't think a personal music taste is determined by whether you're trading now or not - you listen to what you like in any circumstances. And as we live in the age of AI, here is a couple of [master]pieces from new music generation:
Hart0z - Azure Singularity (Symphonic Drift)
TheGreatCthulhu - Dancing With Nyarlathotep
For me, it's 80's Japanese City Pop.
It keeps me calm when I see red numbers on my screen... lol
This song is very famous, maybe you know it?
"Plastic Love" by Mariya Takeuchi.
Legendary tune.
(I tried to embed like Ryan-san taught, hope it works!)