TickScalper EA - page 76
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Hi,
I've been testing TickScalper v342 to see if it works well in my MT4, but compile error occurred in using MetaEditor.
Attached is a log of compile error from MetaEditor.
when my MT4 starts on my computer, there was error message" 2017.04.01 20:15:50.101 cannot open file 'C:\Users\user01\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\FC24C79F813DD14D8C564AA8FAF773B1\MQL4\Experts\TickScalper_v3.42.ex4' [2]"
in MT4 terminal.
Please let me know how's going on.
thanks.
Hi,
tickscalper_v3.45 works well on my MT4.
Thanks.
Hi all,
It's been quiet here the past three years!
Because of a very positive experience in 2015 with this EA that brought me 37000 euro net profit via FXCM back in the days when the spread was just 1, I'm trying to get this bad boy to work again.
I've scoured the internet and this thread but failed to get the different versions to make trades.
Not sure if relevant, but when compiling the EA, I'm getting Expression not boolean warnings.
My current go to files I've attached below, hoping to get some help in getting this old beast to work again :fingerscrossed:
Praying @Mladen Rakic might hear my voice, has time and of course is willing :pray:
TickScalper_v3.45.7a EA
I'm going crazy to find this , he likes too much to get you around the site by putting fake links ;) unfortunately the whole TDS forum was absorbed by mql5
I only see the v3.42 that no longer works
did anyone see it work years ago ??
I was able to get rid of fix but never did a job
Hi all,
It's been quiet here the past three years!
Because of a very positive experience in 2015 with this EA that brought me 37000 euro net profit via FXCM back in the days when the spread was just 1, I'm trying to get this bad boy to work again.
I've scoured the internet and this thread but failed to get the different versions to make trades.
Not sure if relevant, but when compiling the EA, I'm getting Expression not boolean warnings.
My current go to files I've attached below, hoping to get some help in getting this old beast to work again :fingerscrossed:
Praying @Mladen Rakic might hear my voice, has time and of course is willing :pray:
Hi all,
It's been quiet here the past three years!
Because of a very positive experience in 2015 with this EA that brought me 37000 euro net profit via FXCM back in the days when the spread was just 1, I'm trying to get this bad boy to work again.
I've scoured the internet and this thread but failed to get the different versions to make trades.
Not sure if relevant, but when compiling the EA, I'm getting Expression not boolean warnings.
My current go to files I've attached below, hoping to get some help in getting this old beast to work again :fingerscrossed:
Praying @Mladen Rakic might hear my voice, has time and of course is willing :pray:
these are just warnings
they are absolutely not mistakes
if it doesn't work the problem is another (new mt4 version )
also tick smooker indicator freezes and lacks refresh
these are just warnings
they are absolutely not mistakes
if it doesn't work the problem is another (new mt4 version )
also tick smooker indicator freezes and lacks refresh
@ElisaP I am considering of posting a job to a coder, I see you have had experience requesting similar jobs, would you recommend it? Do you believe it would be realistic?
Hi all,
It's been quiet here the past three years!
Because of a very positive experience in 2015 with this EA that brought me 37000 euro net profit via FXCM back in the days when the spread was just 1, I'm trying to get this bad boy to work again.
I've scoured the internet and this thread but failed to get the different versions to make trades.
Not sure if relevant, but when compiling the EA, I'm getting Expression not boolean warnings.
My current go to files I've attached below, hoping to get some help in getting this old beast to work again :fingerscrossed:
Praying @Mladen Rakic might hear my voice, has time and of course is willing :pray:
I try to understand
I'm still here laughing like crazy
you get an expert free ,, Tickscalper ,it earns you 37000
and you don't have 500 euros to repair , fix it ,,, in the freelance section here ??? hahahahahaahahahaah
I repeat
a lovely person gives you a BMW 1200 rt motorcycle ,you do 37000 kilometers for free with it
and you don't have 500 /1000 euro to repair it ??? and throw it into scrapping ?? hahahahahaa
sorry who do you want to sell your fairy tales to ??