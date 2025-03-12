TickScalper EA - page 77

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Marco vd Heijden:
3.47


I tkink it needs little fix

 
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz:


I tkink it needs little fix

No the proposed problem was this:


Which i fixed.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

No the proposed problem was this:


Which i fixed.

I mean 

with the #property strict

 
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz:

I mean 

with the #property strict

Why don't you fix the rest then?

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Why don't you fix the rest then?

I am not the author this EA and I am not the moderator too

but if it will be not a problem I can do such things in the next

 
Marco vd Heijden:

No the proposed problem was this:


Which i fixed.

I already had these fixes I was two //returns

the problem is that I have never seen it open an order and in tester strategy it can't work

It is an arabic phoenix a myth everyone talks about ,,but I have never seen it work ;)

 
ElisaP:

I already had these fixes I was two //returns

the problem is that I have never seen it open an order and in tester strategy it can't work

It is an arabic phoenix a myth everyone talks about ,,but I have never seen it work ;)

So you can make it work.

I don't see the problem.

 
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz:

I am not the author this EA and I am not the moderator too

but if it will be not a problem I can do such things in the next



that's all i have

i also have sets but they don't work on this new one

Files:
ts_3.44.tpl  252 kb
 
ElisaP :



that's all i have

i also have sets but they don't work on this new one

If you are compiling without using #property strict, this is the old version MT4 compilation. You should definitely use #property strict in the new version MT4 compilation.

See the link below.

https://docs.mql4.com/basis/mql4changes#compiler_differen by

There may be no errors or warnings in the old version compilation, but your expert or indicator's working / working properly would be a chance.

Updated MQL4 - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
Updated MQL4 - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
Starting from build 600, MQL4 programming language has been completely revised reaching the level of MQL5 - now you can develop trading robots in MQL4/5 using the unified MetaEditor development environment, single style, libraries and debugging tools. MQL4 is popular among automated system developers due to the ease of learning and a huge...
 
that is the question
the indicators lock
  provable lacks refreshment
Files:
tickscalper.png  104 kb
1...707172737475767778
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