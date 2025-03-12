TickScalper EA - page 77
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
3.47
I tkink it needs little fix
I tkink it needs little fix
No the proposed problem was this:
Which i fixed.
No the proposed problem was this:
Which i fixed.
I mean
with the #property strict
I mean
with the #property strict
Why don't you fix the rest then?
Why don't you fix the rest then?
I am not the author this EA and I am not the moderator too
but if it will be not a problem I can do such things in the next
No the proposed problem was this:
Which i fixed.
I already had these fixes I was two //returns
the problem is that I have never seen it open an order and in tester strategy it can't work
It is an arabic phoenix a myth everyone talks about ,,but I have never seen it work ;)
I already had these fixes I was two //returns
the problem is that I have never seen it open an order and in tester strategy it can't work
It is an arabic phoenix a myth everyone talks about ,,but I have never seen it work ;)
So you can make it work.
I don't see the problem.
I am not the author this EA and I am not the moderator too
but if it will be not a problem I can do such things in the next
that's all i have
i also have sets but they don't work on this new one
that's all i have
i also have sets but they don't work on this new one
If you are compiling without using #property strict, this is the old version MT4 compilation. You should definitely use #property strict in the new version MT4 compilation.
See the link below.
https://docs.mql4.com/basis/mql4changes#compiler_differen by
There may be no errors or warnings in the old version compilation, but your expert or indicator's working / working properly would be a chance.