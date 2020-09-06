Looking for MTF Stochastic for MT5

Hi guys,

who can help me for this ?

for mt5 pls, i already have for mt4, but it does not work on mt5


tnx much


 
Are you looking for such an indicator ( ATR Two TimeFrames :)

ATR Two TimeFrames

only based on i Stochastic?

 
no

i only need mtf stochastic for mt5

 
I asked: is the construction principle suitable? Since it is not clear what the term 'MTF' is for you

 
Use  Attach file

 
check
Files:
bb.png  8 kb
 
ccv168 :
check

Clear. I just like to draw two timeframes in one window: data from the current timeframe and from someone else's timeframe - so the indicator takes up less space and you can visually compare the current timeframe and someone else's timeframe.

 

i have the mt4 version, but not work on mt5

Files:
MTF_Stochastic_v2.1.mq4  9 kb
