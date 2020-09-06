Looking for MTF Stochastic for MT5
Hi guys,
who can help me for this ?
for mt5 pls, i already have for mt4, but it does not work on mt5
tnx much
Are you looking for such an indicator ( ATR Two TimeFrames :)
only based on i Stochastic?
Are you looking for such an indicator ( ATR Two TimeFrames :)
only based on i Stochastic?
no
i only need mtf stochastic for mt5
no
i only need mtf stochastic for mt5
I asked: is the construction principle suitable? Since it is not clear what the term 'MTF' is for you
i need like this
***
Use
check
Clear. I just like to draw two timeframes in one window: data from the current timeframe and from someone else's timeframe - so the indicator takes up less space and you can visually compare the current timeframe and someone else's timeframe.
i have the mt4 version, but not work on mt5
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi guys,
who can help me for this ?
for mt5 pls, i already have for mt4, but it does not work on mt5
tnx much