New Dolly - page 26

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morro:
I know, but that is a recipe for a disaster

Why?

I mean why it is a disaster?

 
sebastianK:

Why?

I mean why it is a disaster?

You can not know to which indicator the object belongs

 
morro:
You can not know to which indicator the object belongs

I see. Thanks

 

Hello cja,

Can I use Dolly 18 for binary option? I prefer to use 1TF with 5 Expiry and 5TF with 15 Expiry. Do you have any idea how to use it for binary option?

Thank you so much.

 
caksalman:
Hello cja,

Can I use Dolly 18 for binary option? I prefer to use 1TF with 5 Expiry and 5TF with 15 Expiry. Do you have any idea how to use it for binary option?

Thank you so much.

Hi,

Dolly was originally coded to trade Forex Currency pairs although I am aware that a few traders have used Dolly for Binary Options trading however I have never traded Binary so cannot really comment.

Regards CJA

 

Dolly

  1. Dolly system thread  
  2. New Dolly thread
  3. Dolly new MT4 - the thread 
  4. Subthread: Dolly 2nd Clone Project thread 
  5. Project EA for Dolly 1st and 2nd clone - the thread 
  6. Password for Dolly indicators - the post
  7. Collaboration Dolly + Isakas + Nina System - the thread 
=============
 

Dolly_Graphics_v11-GMTShift - indicator for MetaTrader 5  

Real author is cja
Indicator was converted for Metatrader 5 by Nikolay Kositsin


ccjjaa
ccjjaa
  • www.mql5.com
Added topic Dolly new MT4 Dolly Graphics v16The Dolly indicator has been updated to reflect the new code available with the new 600 series MT4, hopefully when MetaQuotes release the next platform update everything continues to operate. The indicator is currently being tested... Added topic Dolly? Recognise this indicator fellow tsd members...
 

This is really strange but this old system (very old indicator) works for new MT4 build:

New Dolly

And this MT5 version from CodeBase works too (but we need to define the settings for this indicator).

Dolly_Graphics_v11-GMTShift
Dolly_Graphics_v11-GMTShift
  • www.mql5.com
An indicator of support and resistance channels.
 

Yes, this indicator (look at the first page of the thread) works now with new build of MT4:

Dolly

 

I'm just test the very old Dolly Graphic V13 and it is still work under latest MT4 build.

Email alert is working too.




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