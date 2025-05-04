New Dolly - page 26
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I know, but that is a recipe for a disaster
Why?
I mean why it is a disaster?
Why?I mean why it is a disaster?
You can not know to which indicator the object belongs
You can not know to which indicator the object belongs
I see. Thanks
Hello cja,
Can I use Dolly 18 for binary option? I prefer to use 1TF with 5 Expiry and 5TF with 15 Expiry. Do you have any idea how to use it for binary option?
Thank you so much.
Hello cja,
Can I use Dolly 18 for binary option? I prefer to use 1TF with 5 Expiry and 5TF with 15 Expiry. Do you have any idea how to use it for binary option?Thank you so much.
Hi,
Dolly was originally coded to trade Forex Currency pairs although I am aware that a few traders have used Dolly for Binary Options trading however I have never traded Binary so cannot really comment.
Regards CJA
Dolly
Dolly_Graphics_v11-GMTShift - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author is cja
Indicator was converted for Metatrader 5 by Nikolay Kositsin
This is really strange but this old system (very old indicator) works for new MT4 build:
And this MT5 version from CodeBase works too (but we need to define the settings for this indicator).
Yes, this indicator (look at the first page of the thread) works now with new build of MT4:
I'm just test the very old Dolly Graphic V13 and it is still work under latest MT4 build.
Email alert is working too.