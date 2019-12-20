Eurusd/gbpusd - page 2288
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Eur/Usd starts the week with a bullish gap, but still trading within a close range between 1.22 to 1.23. Because US government shut down, we are looking at weaker and more vulnerable dollar.
The week started with a small gap up but soon recovered. GBP/Usd has lost its upward strength and consolidating its gains, upside limited to 1.3940.
The trend seems exhausted, id expect some pullback this week.
As you can see on the chart EURUSD, we have a flat for a week and a half:
When will the flattening end and the upward movement begin again? I think that all the people (the crowd and me in its number) are expecting an upward movement. On January 25 2018 EURUSD will have a good reason to start some serious movement. At 13:45 (Paris) they will decide on the interest rate of the central bank EUR. After that, maybe EURUSD will move. It is unlikely that it will be down.
As you can see on the chart EURUSD, we have a flat for a week and a half:
When will the flattening end and the upward movement begin again? I think that all the people (the crowd and me in its number) are expecting an upward movement. On January 25 2018 EURUSD will have a good reason to start some serious movement. At 13:45 (Paris) they will decide on the interest rate of the central bank EUR. After that, maybe EURUSD will move. It is unlikely that it will be down.
Meanwhile, now we have the World Economic Forum in Davos. Therefore, we will have vigorous movements of currency pairs. God grant that these movements were in one direction. It's bad if there's a fever: then up, down.