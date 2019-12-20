Eurusd/gbpusd - page 2294
With bank holiday on Monday and light economic data this week, I would expect a short period of correction movement without directional strength, but the long-term bearish trend is not just over yet.
[Archive] FOREX - Trends, Emotions when trading Eur/usd
NFPs in less than an hour, im calling for less than expected and a move north for the pair.
The initial boost from the NFP in the US dollar seems to have faded now.
Elliottwave Analysis: EURUSD, Long at 1.1591
EURUSD failed to keep closed above upper bands, but the medium term trend point up.
This week one touch 1.1588/90 still could not be ruled out.
Expect some complex and over-lapping upside correction for now.
Will look to trade from both sides.
Below 1.1965, we could not confirm a medium term low already in place.
GBP/USD forecast USD/CAD Analysis Eur/usd
Eur/Usd took a pause on the bearish trend, correction movements continue just below 1.17 level. The pair is not showing any clear direction while the market is facing trade war tensions.
Eur/usd EURUSD Technical Analysis 2016, GBP/USD forecast
Gbp/Usd is trading slightly up before UK PMI figure, found immediate resistance at 1.3375. But the pair remains directionless long-term.
EUR/USD gave away some of its gains today, still on pace though. I'm expecting more upside next week ,probably above 1.1850.
The GBPUSD loses its bullish momentum around the 1.3400 level and during the past few days the daily candles have shown indecision. Right now the 1.3500 level may act as resistance and the 1.3300 may act as support.
Eur/Usd correction movement seems to continue, the upside is limited. Immediate resistance can be found at 1.1800 psychological handle.
Bulls remain strong ahead of UK manufacturing report, the pair would continue the bullish trend as long as the pair stays above 1.3420.
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