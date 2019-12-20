Eurusd/gbpusd - page 2297
On the upside, 1.150 act as a critical resistance level, but still long way off. The upward trend might continue in the short term.
Euro seems to continue benefiting from Dollar's weakness, the immediate resistance level can be found at 1.1640 and follow by 1.669, 1.700.
After minor kickback, the pair continues its bullish trend, immediate resistance can be found at 1.169/70, and follow by the critical level at 1.1750.
The GBPUSD is forming what it appears to be a symmetrical triangle or a pennant on the daily chart, which could act as a continuation pattern. Therefore, if the GBPUSD breaks below the 1.2800 level, then it may fall to the 1.2600 level. To the upside, the 55 day EMA around the 1.3016 level could act as resistance.
GBP/USD forecast Oil refuses to break GBPUSD pair short
Eur/Usd bulls seem limited to around 1.1730 level, but maybe it is too soon for downward correction movements. Immediate resistance is at 1.1745/50 zone.
Strong US dollar sent Eur/Usd further down to 1.155 level, the pair's upside is limited to 1.165 level, on the downside, extend decline only can be confirmed if there is break below the support level at 1.1520/25.
Eur/usd ForexPeoples Daily Technical Analysis USD/JPY Analysis
Eur/Usd extended its gains, immediate resistance around 1.1650 could be a challenge on the upside, break above it the pair face another target at 1.1700.
Eur/Usd is consolidating its gains after the pair rallied to 1.1700 level. Short term the pair seems bullish, but US retail sales report tomorrow might surprise us.
The GBPUSD keeps its bullish momentum and it may try to visit the 200 day EMA round the 1.3300 level where we can also find the 55 week EMA.
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